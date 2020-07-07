This week, in ‘Shiv Part 2’, Henry starts losing control over his powers entirely and realizes that Cindy is extremely dangerous. Stargirl thinks that Henry is not what she thought him to be. Well, we will come to the complete details of the 8th episode in our recap section. But before that, let’s get an idea about the release date and streaming details of the next episode.

Stargirl Episode 9 Release Date:

‘Stargirl’ Episode 9 will release on July 13, 2020, on DC Universe and then on July 14, 2020, on The CW at 8 pm ET.

Stargirl Episode 9 Spoilers

Episode 9 is titled ‘Daddy Dearest’. In the upcoming episode, “Tensions rise among the JSA members after Courtney suggests who she wants to recruit next to the team. Meanwhile, Barbara invites Jordan and his family over for dinner, and Henry Jr. makes a surprising discovery about his father.” — as per its official synopsis.

Where to Watch Stargirl Episode 9 Online?

All the episodes of ‘Stargirl’ will have two release dates. Episodes will first land on Mondays on DC Universe. You can watch the episodes online by subscribing to the platform. First-time subscribers are also offered a seven-day free trial. Again, you can watch the episodes on your tv screens the next day (Tuesdays) through a cable connection on The CW at 8 pm EDT. After the episodes are aired on the channel, they will also be available on the network’s website and app.

Now, if you wish to ditch all of the above options, you can still live stream episodes of ‘Stargirl’ on various, cable-free online streaming services. Some of these services include DirecTV and Hulu + Live TV.

Stargirl Episode 8 Recap

Episode 8 starts off right after the events of episode 7, with Pat rescuing an injured Courtney after she is attacked by Cindy. However, in order to create a cover-up while admitting her at the hospital, he bangs his Buick against a tree. When Court comes back to her senses, Pat tells her that while she recovers, he will research on Cindy’s parentage. He also informs her that her mum Barbara needs to be informed.

Meanwhile, Rick, Beth, and Yolanda decide to take matters into their own hands. Beth lands in Cindy’s doorsteps and is timely interrupted by Pat, who introduces himself as Beth’s adoptive dad. While the pair talks to Cindy’s mum Bobbie, Cindy pays a visit to Courtney. Cindy tells how they have so many things in common and bids farewell, remarking how much she admires “your staff… Stargirl.” She additionally informs Court that she will not cause Stargirl anymore harm until she kills all of her friends.

Beth enters Cindy’s bedroom but at that moment, Cindy arrives and Beth is rescued by Wildcat who shows up outside on the ledge. Beth manages to retrieve a photo and then she shows it to Pat, who recognizes him as Dr. Shiro Ito. Courtney texts Yolanda that Cindy knows that she is Stargirl. When Yolanda texts back describing Beth’s encounter, Court gets her Cosmic Staff. She reaches Cindy’s bedroom and another fight starts. Henry arrives, saves the day, and realizes that Courtney is Stargirl.

