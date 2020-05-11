The third season of ‘Station 19’ has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions. And as the season draws to a close, we got the pre-finale this Thursday, which is jam-packed with twists after twists! There is a shooting, some shocking confessions, and a huge reveal. Confused? Worry not; we have covered everything about the events in our brief recap. But before that, let’s get ready for the finale. When will ‘Station 19’ season 3 episode 16 release? Read on.

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 16 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Station 19’ Season 3 Episode 16 i.e. finale is slated to release on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC. Titled, ‘Louder Than a Bomb’, it serves as the season finale.

The story follows Andy who turns skeptical of the events surrounding his mother’s death. The team attempts to evacuate a doctor from Pac-North hospital when they find themselves in a life-threatening situation. Meanwhile, Sullivan undergoes surgery for his chronic leg pain. You can also check out its preview clip below:

Where to Watch Station 19 Season 3 Episode 16 Online?’

‘Station 19’ is an ABC series, so you can watch it with a cable connection. If you don’t have one, head to the ABC site to stream the episodes. Cord cutters can use Hulu, Direct TV, or YouTube TV. If you want to watch the earlier seasons of the show, you can catch it on Fubo TV, or Amazon Prime, where subscribers can buy and stream the episodes.

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 15 Recap:

Ben and Jackson hire Emmett as their substitute PRT driver. Vic discovers that Travis had slept together with the recruit who is on probation and she is heartbroken. But she also has a secret and she confesses about her activities with Jackson. Vic and Travis are about to leave the precinct when Sullivan assigns them an inspection task. When Vic discovers that her former community-theater director had died in a fire after Pruitt had inspected the stage, she takes up the job. In the meantime, a woman named Darcy enters and reveals that she had stabbed a man who attacked her in the park. Jackson and Ben tend to the matter while Emmett is threatened by a junkie on gunpoint to drive her to “destination unknown”!

The junkie then demands the docs to hand over all the painkillers in the truck. When Emmett fumbles, the crook is startled and ends up shooting Jackson in the leg. She takes off, only to be killed by a speeding car. On the other hand, Maya spends some quality time with Carina. She later reaches the station and meets Andy, who is clueless about whether she knew her father at all. Vic and Travis inspect a warehouse and discover that the owner is a friend of Dixon. Sullivan arrives at the scene and realizes that he does not have the list of items to be inspected. Hence, the task is called off. Maya reaches home and demands some space from Carina. Andy meets Pruitt’s old friend Snuffy and demands some answers about her dad. All she gets is an unclear, twisted reply. THE END!

