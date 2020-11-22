In the second episode of ‘Station 19’ season 4, Andy takes a day off to concentrate on her family. On the other hand, Maya and Carina try their best to navigate their relationship since they cannot meet physically due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Sullivan attempts to get sober. More on that later. Let us now check out the details of the show’s next episode.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Station 19’ Season 4 Episode 3 is slated to release on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT on ABC.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘We Are Family’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by ABC: “The future of Sullivan’s career hangs in the balance as his disciplinary hearing gets underway; the crew investigates an electrical fire at a neglected apartment building that serves as the home for some of Seattle’s most prominent drag queens.” You can also watch its promo below:

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 3 Online?

‘Station 19’ is an ABC series, so you can watch it on your television screens with a cable connection. If you have an existing cable subscription, you can head to the ABC site to stream the episodes the next day after their tv premiere. Cord cutters can use live-streaming options like Direct TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. If you want to watch the already released episodes of the show, you can catch it on Hulu or Amazon Prime (where subscribers can buy and stream the episodes).

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 2 Recap:

Episode 2 kicks off with Andy having a virtual get-together with her aunt and uncle, alongside their cousin Michelle. Andy finally asks them why they never told her anything about her mum. Michelle admits that she had tried to but Pruitt lost his cool. Following that, they were not allowed to meet up with Andy. Sandra said that although they never supported Pruitt’s decision, they had to abide by his rules.

Meanwhile, Sullivan is advised by Amelia to get a sponsor. Robert gets a call from Richard and Webber advises Sullivan who talks about his feelings. But Sullivan is not ready yet. So Richard eases the situation by speaking first: “You wanna hear about the time I walked into the O.R. drunk?” On the other hand, Ben and Travis tend to an old woman called Yvonne who had been attacked by a rescued tiger named Lorelai.

And the animal is now loose on the streets of Seattle. She thinks of quarantining together with her. Yvonne dies even before she can be taken to Grey Sloan. On the other hand, Dean is able to distract Lorelai with slabs of meat. Vic, who had come in the way, is saved. With the tiger issue getting solved, Carina surprises Maya in her office and is invited to move in together. And coincidentally, Carina was also planning to issue the same invitation to Maya. Finally, they decide to get cozy while quarantining together.

