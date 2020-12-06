In the 3rd episode of ‘Station 19’ season 4, Sullivan faces a major professional roadblock when his disciplinary hearing comes in between his career obligations. The team investigates an electrical fire that breaks out at a dilapidated building, which is also the house of one of Seattle’s most popular drag queens. More on that later. Let us now check out the details of the show’s next episode.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Station 19’ Season 4 Episode 4 is slated to release on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT on ABC.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by ABC: “The team responds to a difficult domestic dispute involving a pregnant woman; Travis struggles to deal with a family crisis; Maya and Carina’s relationship continues to grow.” You can also watch its promo below:

Where to Watch Station 19 Season 4 Episode 4 Online?’

‘Station 19’ is an ABC series, so you can watch it on your television screens with a cable connection. If you have an existing cable subscription, you can head to the ABC site to stream the episodes the next day after their tv premiere. Cord cutters can use live-streaming options like Direct TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. If you want to watch the already released episodes of the show, you can catch it on Hulu or Amazon Prime (where subscribers can buy and stream the episodes).

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 3 Recap:

Dean is upset at a new safety protocol, which states that no more family-style breakfasts will be allowed at the firehouse. At the station, Richard reaches to testify on behalf of Sullivan. Sullivan has a run-in with Andy who says she can leave but he says that it is better she just vanishes. His explanation? “If I see you, I’m gonna wanna kiss you.” Andy seeks Ben’s help in saving her husband’s career. During the hearing, Emmett and Richard testify for Sullivan. However, Dixon states that he was the new Deputy Chief of Operations with the Seattle PD. He goes on to imply that Sullivan’s addition was responsible for Pruitt’s death. Ben goes on the stand next and says that nothing was Sullivan’s fault. It was the fault of the system, which failed him.

Meanwhile, Travis, Vic, Dean, and Jack attend an electric fire call that has broken out in the apartment of a famous drag queen. Maya gets a call from the hearing and her expression explains that things are not going well for Sullivan. Sullivan apologizes to Ben about getting the PRT to shut down. But Ben says: “You didn’t intend to take anything from me.That matters… we’re 19. We fight the fight together.” At the final moments of the hearing, Sullivan is given three minutes to plead his case. After the final verdict, Sullivan is allowed to go free and return to the firehouse. However, he is now stripped of his title as the Chief.

