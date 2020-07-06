‘A Kid From Coney Island’ is a documentary that follows Stephon Marbury’s ascent from a childhood on the public basketball courts of New York City, to a standout high school career, to a cosmic turn as a collegiate ball player at Georgia Tech, and ultimately, to being snatched up professionally in the 1996 NBA drafts. Comprising of archival footage, news clips, and several exclusive interviews from his friends, family, and former teammates, it is a film of historic proportions, paying tribute to one of the greatest ball players of all time.

Who Is Stephon Marbury?

Stephon Marbury, the second youngest out of seven children, was born on February 20, 1977, and raised in the Coney Island neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York City. During his teenage years, when he started seriously playing basketball, he became a powerhouse at Abraham Lincoln High School. There, he also became one of the subjects for Darcey Frey’s “The Last Shot,” a book that followed three seniors and him, a freshman, through the early months of his first season with the school’s team. Stephon got his nickname, “Starbury,” in his youth itself, thanks to his epic performances in the courts.

While Starbury was at Georgia Tech, he was the point guard, who averaged at 18.9 points per game and 4.5 assists for the season, after which he declared himself eligible for the 1996 NBA draft. Because of his numbers, he was already a name known to recruiters, so it was no surprise that when he performed exceedingly well, again, he was the fourth overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks. He was traded shortly thereafter to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but that didn’t matter much, being in the NBA was what was important to him. In his first season itself, Starbury averaged 15.8 points and 7.8 assists per game and was named in the 1997 All-Rookie Team.

Starbury played in the NBA from 1996 to 2009, also as a team member for the New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, and Boston Celtics. He was an NBA All-Star with the Nets in 2001 and with the Suns in 2003. Along with this, he was also was voted into the All-NBA Third Team in 2000 and 2003. After his 13-year NBA stint, Starbury moved on to play basketball in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) from 2010 to 2018, winning three championships with the Beijing Ducks – in 2012, 2014, and 2015. His final playing match was as a member of Beijing Flying Dragons on February 11, 2018, where he scored 20 points in a 104–92 win, and then announced his retirement from basketball.

Where Is Stephon Marbury Now?

Even after retirement, there is no slowing down for Stephon Marbury. The former NBA and Chinese Basketball Association player is now a chairman of China’s Sun Seven Stars Investment Group, a new sports block-chain group, where he directs the planning and operations for their athletic products, public content, and branding services while also creating a platform for digital assets in sports. Not only this, but the venture will also be made available via cryptocurrencies with global distribution. It is a place where content, distribution, manufacturing, and digital currency payment are all combined into just one small system.

The 6-foot-2 guard has not left the court behind either. Although he doesn’t play anymore, he is still very much a part of the game, as in June of 2019, he was named the head coach for the Beijing Royal Fighters, a Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) team. Not NBA, but CBA seems to be his home now. Along with all this, Stephon has also made use of his nickname “Starbury” to form a corporation, a brand, wherein he sells affordable shoes, accessories, electronics, as well as basketballs. New York and China are the places where he resides now, and Stephon seems to be perfectly happy with his life in both.

