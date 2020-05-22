‘Labor of Love’ is a dating reality series that comprises 15 men who are on a mission to prove their parenting skills to Kristy Katzmann. The successful and smart woman is looking for her soul mate, who can also be a potential father to her future baby. Stewart Gill is one of the dad-chelors on the show. In case you’re wondering: Who is he, and how good are his chances of winning Kristy over? We have got you covered. Read on.
Stewart Gill: Where is He From?
View this post on Instagram
Life is a glorious journey filled with countless moments of magic. All consisting of growth opportunities internal and external. Each of us is born great. Perfect, Whole and Complete. It is up to us to live into that greatness. A greatness we have the privilege to define for ourselves. Be your greatest self and enjoy the journey. Why not ? #theeffect #lif #lifeisbeautiful #journey #greatness #findyourgreatness
Stewart is originally from Columbus, the capital city of Ohio.
While growing up in Ohio’s second-largest metropolitan area, Stewart received the love and support of his family. He was and still is very close to his Aunts and Uncles – Kim Wilson and Brett Wilson. Look at that little man in a 3-piece suit!
View this post on Instagram
#TBT Shout out to my family. The saying ‘it takes a village’ rang true. My Aunt and Uncles played vital roles in forming who I am today. @kriswilson8832 , Kim Wilson and Brett Wilson. Love you all so much. Thank you (That 3-Piece, mannnn) #tbt #theeffect #family @debbyparks
Here’s a picture of Stewart with the most precious woman in his life, his mother, Debby Parks.
View this post on Instagram
What a Holiday Season. Nothing better than being with Family. Family to me is everything. Whether by blood or experiences shared. The beauty of diversity in soul, spirit and years on this planet together. It may be cliche, but I love all my loved ones. Thank you for sharing your joy openly and freely with myself and the world. Happy holidays. #theeffect #live #love #laugh #smile
Well, now we know what Stewart does when he visits his hometown. He hits the BlocBoy JB Shoot moves with his mother.
He currently lives in the plush Hollywood neighborhood in the central region of Los Angeles, California.
Stewart Gill: Age and Profession
The 40-year-old entrepreneur is the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Magna Carta Wealth. The company assists athletes in making long term business plans that would help them in the long run, while transitioning to a post-athlete career.
Before that, he served as the Vice President and General Manager of EXOS. The former Olympic Level Athlete was a resident athlete at United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. Spot the man!
Couldn’t place him? Well, check out this picture below!
He studied psychology at Ohio State University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from California State University. He also provided Taekwondo training to kids in school.
Stewart earned an Executive MBA degree from Pepperdine University. Along with physical fitness, he believes in financial fitness and regularly drops insightful videos on his Instagram profile. To make it easier for his followers, he has also co-created the Evolutions App.
View this post on Instagram
@evolutionsapp is proud to announce weekly Financial Talks hosted by our two founders live on IGTV and in our Facebook Community Page! 💰🎙🎥 Head over now to listen to this weeks episode by clicking the link in bio. A new episode centered around a different financial topic will be released every Wednesday at 1pm PST. 🙌🏼🙌🏽 We look forward to having you join us and be a part of the EVOLUTIONS Community! #finance #financialfitness #igtv #evolutions
Apart from that, Stewart also shares videos where he talks about life mantras, self-development techniques, and tips on taking up a positive approach towards life.
View this post on Instagram
Accountability starts with looking inward. Being honest about the action or lack of actions that have gotten you to a certain point. Own your missteps as well as your successes. #theeffect #motivationmonday #motivation #motivationalquotes #lifequotes #personalgrowthanddevelopment #livelife #live #love #livelife #laugh
Additionally, Stewart runs a book club on his account, where he shares recommendations with his followers.
View this post on Instagram
It’s a Book Club Thing : “mindset” by Dr Carol S. Dweck & “The 5 Love Languages” by Gary Chapman #theeffect #bookstagram #bookclub #bookofthemonth motivationalquotes #inspirationalquotes #motivation #inspiration #quotes #quoteoftheday #quote #lifeisbeautiful #live #livelife #love #lovelife #smile #challengeyourself
Apart from that sparkling smile, our man here has got the moves. Check it out!
Stewart Gill Prediction: How Far Will He Go?
It’s almost here. Labor of Love premiers on FOX this Thursday May 21st. #laboroflove
Posted by Stewart Gill on Monday, May 18, 2020
Stewart can lift people’s spirits and make anyone feel welcome and valued. His leadership skills and positive outlook towards life can help him gain an advantage over other contestants. If these are not enough, Stewart’s smile, wit, and a caring attitude can most likely steal Kristy’s heart, compelling her to choose him over the rest.
Read More: Walker Posey: Everything We Know