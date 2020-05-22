‘Labor of Love’ is a dating reality series that comprises 15 men who are on a mission to prove their parenting skills to Kristy Katzmann. The successful and smart woman is looking for her soul mate, who can also be a potential father to her future baby. Stewart Gill is one of the dad-chelors on the show. In case you’re wondering: Who is he, and how good are his chances of winning Kristy over? We have got you covered. Read on.

Stewart Gill: Where is He From?

Stewart is originally from Columbus, the capital city of Ohio.

While growing up in Ohio's second-largest metropolitan area, Stewart received the love and support of his family. He was and still is very close to his Aunts and Uncles – Kim Wilson and Brett Wilson.

Here's a picture of Stewart with the most precious woman in his life, his mother, Debby Parks.

Well, now we know what Stewart does when he visits his hometown. He hits the BlocBoy JB Shoot moves with his mother.

He currently lives in the plush Hollywood neighborhood in the central region of Los Angeles, California.

Stewart Gill: Age and Profession

The 40-year-old entrepreneur is the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Magna Carta Wealth. The company assists athletes in making long term business plans that would help them in the long run, while transitioning to a post-athlete career.

Before that, he served as the Vice President and General Manager of EXOS. The former Olympic Level Athlete was a resident athlete at United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

Couldn’t place him? Well, check out this picture below!

He studied psychology at Ohio State University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from California State University. He also provided Taekwondo training to kids in school.

Stewart earned an Executive MBA degree from Pepperdine University. Along with physical fitness, he believes in financial fitness and regularly drops insightful videos on his Instagram profile. To make it easier for his followers, he has also co-created the Evolutions App.

Apart from that, Stewart also shares videos where he talks about life mantras, self-development techniques, and tips on taking up a positive approach towards life.

Additionally, Stewart runs a book club on his account, where he shares recommendations with his followers.

Apart from that sparkling smile, our man here has got the moves. Check it out!

Stewart Gill Prediction: How Far Will He Go?

It’s almost here. Labor of Love premiers on FOX this Thursday May 21st. #laboroflove Posted by Stewart Gill on Monday, May 18, 2020

Stewart can lift people’s spirits and make anyone feel welcome and valued. His leadership skills and positive outlook towards life can help him gain an advantage over other contestants. If these are not enough, Stewart’s smile, wit, and a caring attitude can most likely steal Kristy’s heart, compelling her to choose him over the rest.

