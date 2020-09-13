Netflix’s K-drama ‘Stranger’ season 2 dropped its ninth and tenth episodes this week. And the storylines get even more complicated, deepening the mystery. We have always admired the show for its impeccable way of breaking down small plot points but still managing to keep the viewer engaged. The latest two episodes that aired over the weekend, dive deeper into the conspiracies surrounding the murder of Dong Jae. We will cover the details of whatever ensued in the episodes in our recap section. But before that, let’s check out the preview of the next episode.

Stranger Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date:

‘Stranger’ season 2 episode 11 is slated to release on September 19, 2020, at 3 am ET on Netflix. This will be followed by episode 12 that drops on September 20, 2020. The show drops two weekly episodes every Saturday and Sunday at the same time slot. Season 2 consists of 16 episodes.

Where to Watch Stranger Season 2 Episode 11 Online?

You can stream ‘Stranger’ season 2 episode 11 on Netflix. You can also watch the episode on the Netflix app. Another way you can watch the drama series is by tuning to tvN at 8 am ET (9 pm KST) every Saturday and Sunday.

Stranger Season 2 Episode 9 And 10 Recap

Kang Won-Chul informs Si-Mok about Dong-Jae’s death. He also says that investigation, following this grave incident, will be messy. He admits how Woo is behaving strangely and asks Si-Mok for his opinion. Si Mok is a bit confused about how emotions work when anyone is worried. Seeing this, Kang Won-Chul is annoyed. Si-Mok makes a hasty departure when Yeo-jin tells him there is a message from the kidnapper. The text says: “I washed the dishes too late?”. Of course, this is a riddle that the team needs to solve.

The cops also receive a piece of evidence, which is a photo of blood on Dong-Jae’s tie. Yeo-jin asks Jang to give her the location of the Segok officers. Si-Mok reaches the police briefing and his arrival irritates a few of the officers. Yeo-jin converses with Si Mok on whether the prosecution will hand over those cases that were being handled by Dong-Jae. They hope to find any clue toward a grudge held by someone. Chief Choi is suspicious if anyone from her own team is behind the homicide. And she is getting increasingly stressed with the media pressure.

Detective Jang questions Dong-Jae’s wife after showing her the picture. She is She’s devastated but needs to give her testimony. The cops even ask her to submit her phone records. Si-Mok and Yeo-jin talk about the tie and look at the wooden tiles featured in the photo. They attempt to match the writing from the culprit’s written message. Toward the end, Si Mok checks out the list of websites visited by Dong-Jae. He concentrates on the articles regarding the death of Park Gwang-Su. He filters the write-ups with the number of visits and time spent on them. After going through Dong-Jae’s GPS locations, Si Mok gets interested in a particular spot — Highway 45, Geumnam-RI, Namyangju.

