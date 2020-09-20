In the double dose of episodes from ‘Stranger’ season 2 that dropped this week, we feel that we will finally get some answers. There is an eyewitness who reveals a major bit of information regarding Dong Jae’s murder. And there is also an arrest! So does this mean that the mystery is solved? Well, we will cover the details of whatever ensued in the episodes in our recap section. But before that, let’s check out the preview of the next episode.

Stranger Season 2 Episode 13 Release Date:

‘Stranger’ season 2 episode 13 is slated to release on September 26, 2020, at 3 am ET on Netflix. This will be followed by episode 14 that drops on September 27, 2020. The show drops two weekly episodes every Saturday and Sunday at the same time slot. Season 2 consists of 16 episodes. It will wrap up with its finale on October 4, 2020.

Where to Watch Stranger Season 2 Episode 13 Online?

You can stream ‘Stranger’ season 2 episode 13 on Netflix. You can also watch the episode on the Netflix app. Another way you can watch the drama series is by tuning to tvN at 8 am ET (9 pm KST) every Saturday and Sunday.

Stranger Season 2 Episode 11 And 12 Recap

Detective Jang rushes to meet Jeon Gi Hyeok as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Jeon Seung Pyo meets up with Kim Su Hang and a couple of officers from Segok Station in a boardroom. Jang starts tracking Captain Baek and follows him to a hotel. Baek leaves the hotel after a while and Jang tries to uncover what he was doing all this time in the specific room. Jang enters the room and finds a sleepy old lady under a blanket. Captain Baek realizes that he was being spied on and returns to the hotel. The woman hands Baek a weapon.

In the boardroom, the officers from the Segok Station are greeted by the unwelcome arrival of Si-Mok. Of course, some of the cops are annoyed. Chief Choi’s boss continues interrogating the group as he needs answers. Caption Baek surrenders and is brought into the room as well. It is revealed that the old lady in the hotel is Sergeant Lee’s mother. She is sick and needs cash to pay her bills. Baek had been helping her and had even asked his unit to take bribes so that he can pay the insurance money. He says that he has an alibi regarding the murder of Dong-Jae.

Su-hang takes out Song’s suicide note and the officers believe that Song had nothing to do with Dong-Jae’s death. But things get complicated when they learn that there is are witnesses to the crime. After questioning, one of the witnesses says that Baek was present during the night of Dong-Jae’s disappearance. Captain Baek is arrested for the kidnapping but he denies any involvement. On the other hand, when the cops seize the witness, Jeon Gi Hyeok’s phone, they discover that he had changed his location on the GPS during the night of the crime — so that it would appear he was nearby. So, we are back to square 1!

Read More: Best Korean Movies on Amazon Prime