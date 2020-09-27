The second season of ‘Stranger’ has proved to be a slow burn. It is more of a police procedural drama, which breaks down the story in complicated parts — as the team moves at a glacial pace to expose corrupt cops and powerful men. It is geared toward tracing the path toward justice rather than giving a quick judgment with a car chase and a shootout. For instance, the events that take place in this week’s episodes are so complex that you might need a rewatch. Well, to help you out, we have covered the details of whatever ensued in the episodes in our recap section. But before that, let’s check out the preview of the next episode.

Stranger Season 2 Episode 15 Release Date:

‘Stranger’ season 2 episode 15 is slated to release on October 3, 2020, at 3 am ET on Netflix. This will be followed by episode 16 that drops on October 4, 2020. The 16th episode marks the season finale.

Where to Watch Stranger Season 2 Episode 15 Online?

You can stream ‘Stranger’ season 2 episode 15 on Netflix. You can also watch the episode on the Netflix app. Another way you can watch the drama series is by tuning to tvN at 8 am ET (9 pm KST) every Saturday and Sunday.

Stranger Season 2 Episode 13 And 14 Recap

The episode begins just where we left off the story in the 12th episode. Woo asks Ms. Lee Yeon Jae about Park Gwang Su and enquires how the lawyer had already known about the Hanjo lawsuit. Meanwhile, Kang Won Chul sits down with Ju Seon and discusses the fraud regarding Hanjo Engineering. Choi asks Lee Yeon Jae that why did she send Ju Seon to investigate her. She explains that Dong Jae had planted the suspicions in her mind. Lee Yeon Jae claims that Hanjo had no involvement in whatever happened at Namyangju, which had led to Park Gwang Su’s death.

On the other hand, Si Mok continues with his own investigation. He enters Chief Choi’s office and checks out a photo. When he is caught red-handed by Choi, he asks if the latter was in the criminal division at the Seongnam Branch Office two years ago. But Choi is furious and continues to evade the question. It is also revealed that Hanjo Engineering will be investigated for fraud.

Si Mok later speaks to Yeo Jin about the student assault case. He tells her that Dong Jae had been looking at school violence incidents two years back. Dong Jae had then contacted a victim named Kim Hu Jeong to check on his status. Si Mok also hints that there might have been a romance brewing between the two. Following the discussion, Yeo Jin looks into the residence registry and learns that Kim Hu Jeong used to stay in Bogwang-dong. She goes to meet up with Kim Hu Jeong. Later, she is joined by Si Mok and the latter arrives just at the right moment — since the situation was about to get violent. Kim Hu Jeong is the guy whose friends had mysteriously died at the beach. Since he is now a suspect, he runs off.

