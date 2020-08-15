‘Stranger’ aka ‘Secret Forest’ is a South Korean show, created and written by Lee Soo Yeon. Directed by Ahn Gil Ho and Yoo Je Won, it originally premiered on tvN on June 10, 2017. The crime thriller follows its protagonists as they tackle homicides while uncovering a convoluted web of corruption during their investigation. A nominee of multiple prestigious awards, ‘Stranger’ was later picked up by Netflix to air for the global audience. And owing to the positive response received from fans, it was eventually renewed for a second season. Season 2 dropped on Netflix on August 15, 2020, with its first episode. And here’s everything we know about its second episode.

Stranger Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Stranger’ season 2 episode 2 is slated to release on August 16, 2020, at 3 am ET on Netflix. The show will drop two weekly episodes every Saturday and Sunday at the same time slot. Season 2 will consist of 16 episodes.

Where to Watch Stranger Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

You can stream ‘Stranger’ season 2 episode 2 on Netflix. You can also watch the episode on the Netflix app. Another way you can watch the drama series is by tuning to tvN at 8 am ET (9 pm KST) every Saturday and Sunday.

Stranger Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

In season 1 of ‘Stranger’, we had been introduced to Hwang Shi Mok (Cho Seung Woo), a person who cannot feel any emotion like other humans. This is the result of a brain surgery that was performed on him when he was still a kid. Currently, Shi Mok works as a prosecutor. But because of his inability to process emotions like his peers, he is an outcast. But Shi Mok is extremely dedicated to his job and is one of those few remaining prosecutors in the state who is not corrupt. He eventually becomes entangled in a murder case when he sees a dead body in his path. This is when he teams up with detective Han Yeo Jin (Bae Doo Na). The two then work together to solve a murder case that involves a serial killer and also fight corruption.

Toward the end of season 1, Shi Mok traces down the mastermind behind the murder. But the criminal commits suicide by jumping off a building and leaves Shi Mok a bag that contains many secrets. The prosecutor uses this evidence to reveal the rampant corruption in his office. Season 2 starts off two years after the events of season 1’s conclusion. The premiere episode of the second iteration begins with the Prosecutor’s Office and the National Police Agency getting into an ethical dispute. The former seeks discretionary power over all investigative proceedings. On the other hand, the latter wants autonomous authority. Shi Mok and Yeo Jin face a new case and they decide to carry out their own, individual investigation amidst the chaos.

Season 2 marks the return of Cho Seung Woo as Hwang Shi Mok, Bae Doo Na as Han Yeo Jin, Choi Moo Sung as Woo Tae Ha, and Jeon Hye Ji as Choi Bit.

Read More: Best Korean Movies on Amazon Prime