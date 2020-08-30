Netflix’s K-drama ‘Stranger’ dropped yet another double dose of plot-packed episodes this week. In episodes 5 and 6, we witness that the tensions between the prosecutors and police are increasing — almost reaching a boiling point. But neither side is ready to back away. With multiple cold cases also resurfacing and forming parts of an already complicated storyline, the future episodes promise a convoluted, eventful tale. Well, for some further insights, here is our preview of the next episode.

Stranger Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date:

‘Stranger’ season 2 episode 7 is slated to release on September 5, 2020, at 3 am ET on Netflix. This will be followed by episode 8 that drops on September 6, 2020. The show will drop two weekly episodes every Saturday and Sunday at the same time slot. Season 2 will consist of 16 episodes.

Where to Watch Stranger Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

You can stream ‘Stranger’ season 2 episode 7 on Netflix. You can also watch the episode on the Netflix app. Another way you can watch the drama series is by tuning to tvN at 8 am ET (9 pm KST) every Saturday and Sunday.

Stranger Season 2 Episode 5 & 6 Recap

Episode 5 sees Yeo Jin trying to explain to Chief Choi the reasons why Sergeant Song Gi Hyeon’s death was a murder. Chief Choi believes that the problem is getting out of hands while Yeo Jin seeks his permission to meet Sergeant Lee Dae Seong at the Anyang Correctional Institution. Meanwhile, Si Mok is seen conversing with Prosecutor Kang Won Chul about the scammer case and demanding the issue of a warrant. Lee Yeon Jae scours for more info related to the drugs discovered in Mr. Lee’s trash. She is unsure of the seriousness of Lee’s illness. She even asks the votes of the employees to pick her as the next CEO.

Yeo Jin meets up with Lee Dae Seong and is surprised to see Mr. Yoon. They have not seen each other for the past three years. Finally, she is able to meet Lee Dae Seong who tells how the case was handled by the Dongducheon Station, resulting in his long sentence. Yeo Jin is unable to extract much info from the inmate and gets frustrated. Lee Dae Seong tells Yeo Jin that she should have asked him these questions when he had more time in prison. Now, he is waiting for his release in 2 months. Si Mok is asked to go to the General Assembly building and this is where he learns that Assemblyman Nam Jae Ik has been cleared of suspicions in the hiring scandal. Si Mok then visits Chief Woo.

Toward the end, Si Mok asks Chief Woo to tell the reporters that a police representative who has joined the council as a director of a bureau, got sued for wrongful investigations. Chief Woo gets annoyed but Si Mok presses on. He says: “You were directly involved in covering up Assemblyman Nam’s corruption. That’s why you have to run here yourself, while the director who was sued didn’t”. Woo denies the allegations and at that moment, gets a call from Prosecutor Seo Dong Jae.

