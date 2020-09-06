Netflix’s K-drama ‘Stranger’ dropped yet another double dose of plot-packed episodes this week. In episodes 7 and 8, Dong Jae mysteriously goes missing. Cops discover bloodstains near his car at the crime scene. Si Mok is questioned by Won Chul as to why he is getting into the Assemblyman scandal involving Nam Jae Ik. Yes, the K-drama continues to focus on several intertwined stories but the jigsaw puzzle is slowly coming together to draw some meaningful conclusions. We will cover the details of whatever ensued in the episodes in our recap section. But before that, let’s check out the preview of the next episode.

Stranger Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date:

‘Stranger’ season 2 episode 9 is slated to release on September 12, 2020, at 3 am ET on Netflix. This will be followed by episode 10 that drops on September 13, 2020. The show will drop two weekly episodes every Saturday and Sunday at the same time slot. Season 2 will consist of 16 episodes.

Where to Watch Stranger Season 2 Episode 9 Online?

You can stream ‘Stranger’ season 2 episode 9 on Netflix. You can also watch the episode on the Netflix app. Another way you can watch the drama series is by tuning to tvN at 8 am ET (9 pm KST) every Saturday and Sunday.

Stranger Season 2 Episode 7 And 8 Recap

Chief Woo receives a call, which tells him that Dong Jae has gone missing. Yeo Jin hears the news and is shocked. On the other hand, Si Mok asks Woo as to why the latter had wanted to meet Dong Jae the day before. Woo is annoyed with Si Mok’s repeated questioning. Now, when the investigation into the disappearance commences, it is found that the bloodstains at the crime scene belong to Si Mok. Yeo Jin attempts to check the CCTV footage of the alleyways nearby but the records cannot be traced.

Si Mok reaches the Uijeongbu District Prosecutors’ Office and enquires about Dong Jae’s activities before he left his workplace prior to the incident. A flashback tells us that he was insulting an academy student for beating someone up. Si Mok, currently, wonders about the person Dong Jae was going to meet to ask for Kim Su Hang’s address. But he does not get any answers from the staff. Si Mok then starts investigating the Segok case and checks if there are any fresh reports made by Dong Jae.

Detective Jang discovers that a brick, found at the crime scene, was the possible weapon with which Dong Jae was hit. Yeo Jin updates Chief Choi about the disappearance of Dong Jae. Chief Choi wonders if all of this is a detailed scheme orchestrated by the prosecution. Seung Pyo, after being accused of his involvement in the case, is upset. Yeo Jin and Si Mok discuss the possible scenarios again with Seung Pyo, who gets angry and walks off — saying that he will come up with an alibi soon. Toward the end, we see a tied-up Dong Jae trying to make an escape. But then, the kidnapper returns. Dong Jae is beaten unconscious.

