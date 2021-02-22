Created by Jesse Armstrong, ‘Succession’ is a dark comedy satirical drama television series that revolves around the Roy family who owns Waystar RoyCo. With Logan Roy’s declining health, the dysfunctional family starts to prepare for life after Logan, with each of them fighting for prominence and control. The series first premiered on June 3, 2018, on HBO and opened to a positive response from the audiences as well as critics.

Over two successful seasons, The critically acclaimed show has received several awards and nominations, including the Golden Globe Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, and the British Academy Television Awards. After the twist in the season 2 finale, fans have been patiently waiting to see where the series goes from there. Let’s dive in and see for ourselves!

Succession Season 3 Release Date

‘Succession’ season 2 released on August 11, 2019, on HBO, with the season rounding up on October 13, 2019. The second installment comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 56–66 minutes each.

As for the news of a third season, here is what we know. For a high-performing show like this one, it comes as no surprise that HBO greenlit the series for a third season. On August 20, 2019, the renewal announcement for season 3 dropped just after the release of the second episode of season 2. The show was still in its pre-production phase in mid-March 2020 when the whole filming industry came to a screeching halt due to COVID-19. Since then, the production has seen several delays, which is probably why a release date has not been announced.

Moreover, filming locations have been a huge concern. The team even considered moving the production from New York to LA for season 3 but decided against it as the east coast location turned out to be a safer option than LA during the pandemic. The cameras reportedly began rolling in late January 2021 in New York. However, delays cannot be ruled out, especially since the series also involves international filming locations. If the filming wraps up by spring, we can expect ‘Succession’ season 3 to release sometime in Fall 2021.

fisher stevens (hugo) said that it’s gonna be a while until season three is finished 😭 pic.twitter.com/dw22PC05q8 — sam (@sarahssnook) February 7, 2021

The fans have also been anxious about the show’s future since Armstrong has revealed that this is not one of the shows that “should go on forever,” although the writers have not yet run out of ideas. This could mean that the end is near for ‘Succession,’ since the question of who will be the successor needs to be answered ultimately.

Succession Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

The series centers around the Roy family. Therefore, all the principal cast members are set to return for the third round. This means we will see Brian Cox (Logan Roy), Sarah Snook (Siobhan “Shiv” Roy), Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy), Alan Ruck (Connor Roy), and Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy) once again.

Other cast members who will return in the third season are Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans), Nicholas Braun (Greg Hirsch), Hiam Abbass (Marcia Roy), J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman), David Rasche (Karl Muller), Fisher Stevens (Hugo Baker), and Justine Lupe (Willa Ferreyra). Sanaa Lathan (Lisa Arthur), Jihae Kim (Berry Schneider), and Linda Emond (Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven) are the three new actors who have been roped in for the upcoming season.

Succession Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

The second season closes on an unexpected note as Kendall drops a bomb on national television by exposing Logan and his decades-long cover-up of a sexual harassment scandal. While Roman is announced as the COO of Waystar RoyCo, Shiv and Tom’s marriage seems to be hitting rock bottom.

As for the third season, we can expect the usual “fireworks” between Logan and Kendall. Going forward, the show will also look into the peculiar relationship between Roman and Gerri, while Shiv and Tom’s marital problems will also be addressed. Roman may take center stage in season 3 as he has proved his mettle to the people. We may also see the upcoming season going more international than the first two seasons. One thing is for sure; the fans can look forward to a “thrilling” storyline ahead.

