‘Summer House’ is a reality TV series that follows the lives of a group of working-class millennials who clear out all their worries and pressures over summer weekends spent at the upper-crust East Hampton town of Montauk. The cast of the show teems with an energy that is hard to overlook or ignore. After a long week of work and no fun, these people are out on the weekend, gratifying themselves with every moment spent away from work. And what happens when a group of people is left alone, with nothing but their own company to please themselves with? They cause drama, and that is precisely why the show has entertained audiences, especially those who incessantly feed upon television drama. The show has completed a successful four-season run, after which fans are curious about its return. Here’s everything we know about ‘Summer House’ season 5.

Summer House Season 5 Release Date

’Summer House’ season 5 releases on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Every episode has a runtime of 40-42 minutes. The show is slated to follow a weekly release pattern of one episode per Thursday.

Summer House Season 5 Cast: Who is in it?

The cast of ‘Summer House’ includes business savvy Lindsay Hubbard; a charismatic young professional living in New York City Carl Radke; witty comedian Hannah Berner from Brooklyn; fashionista and television host Paige DeSorbo; nature boy Luke Gulbranson from northern Minnesota; and hardworking yet fun-loving Danielle Olivera; along with engaged couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula. Season 5 features all the members, as mentioned above. ICU nurse Ciara Miller also joins the group as Luke’s new roommate during their stay at the Hamptons.

What is Summer House Season 5 About?

‘Summer House’ season 4 retained its previous degree of entertainment with Lindsay’s dating issues, Jules’ identity maneuvers, Carl’s peculiar ways, and an insane party that was barged into by the ‘Southern Charm‘ guys. Kyle and Amanda’s relationship gave off a refreshing sense of stability, after which their wedding date was finally announced. Carl went on a rampant intoxication spree that turned out to be rather tempestuous.

The new season will undoubtedly witness a transformed Carl, or if not, then at least a sobered up, sensible version of himself. All eyes are intently focused upon Kyle and Amanda, who might be tying the knot soon. Atlanta based Ciara’s entry is sure to rile up Luke’s former flame Hannah, considering Ciara’s new position as Luke’s roommate. All the members will be dealing with the consequences of the pandemic that might have significantly affected their lives. The group will be rebranded as the “quaranteam” set to spend six weeks in the Summer House. Hence, the new season will have many more dramatic discourses and revelations in store.

