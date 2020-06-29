The uninitiated might read the “HxEros’ in the anime’s title as “Heroes”, but little do they know that its H stands for “Ecchi” and Eros stands for the “Erotic Power” of its characters. If, after knowing this, the title itself does not give you a fair idea of what this anime is about, then nothing else will. ‘Dokyuu Hentai HxEros’ is an upcoming ecchi fantasy anime that will certainly create a lot of buzz because of its adult content.

However, even without its ecchi, it still seems to have somewhat of a unique premise that pretty much anyone can enjoy. So if you have a high tolerance towards adult content in anime, you might want to check this one out. For those who despise ecchi, this one might not make it to the top of their watch list for the season. That being said, if you’re looking forward to the first episode of ‘Dokyuu Hentai HxEros’, read on further to know all about its release date and streaming details.

Super HxEros Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first episode of ‘Dokyuu Hentai HxEros’ is slated to release on July 3, 2020.

The "Dokyuu Hentai HxEros" TV anime will have a "H Energy Unleashed" version streamed exclusively on dAnime Store in Japan beginning July 9th. Regular broadcasting begins July 3rd. (Project No.9)https://t.co/z0ZQsiPmgC pic.twitter.com/enKX178WVK — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) June 21, 2020

Where to Watch Super HxEros English Dub Online?

No official information regarding the online streaming of ‘Dokyuu Hentai HxEros’ has been made yet. But as soon as we get any news about its streaming availability, we will update it here.

Super HxEros Spoilers

Animated by Project No. 9, ‘Dokyuu Hentai HxEros’ depicts a world that is on the brink of destruction. What started off as a disaster five years ago is now heading towards an apocalypse. But while the rest of the world crumbles, heroes, known as the HxEros, set out to use their Ecchi (H) and erotic power (Ero) to destroy libido-devouring monsters.

The anime centers around the lives of two characters named Enjou Retto and Hoshino Kirara, who were once childhood friends. But with time, the two of them drifted apart. One fine day, they come face to face with a “Censor Bug” which basically feeds on human sexual energy to level up. But instead of surrendering to this ruthless beast, Enjou and Hoshino take it down all by themselves. This sets them on the right path to become a part of the HxEros and save the world from its dark future. They join forces with HxEros who are just like them and by using their H and Ero, they fend off these monsters.

Super HxEros HxEros Trailer

The first season of ‘Dokyuu Hentai HxEros’ is directed and written by Masato Jinbo and its music is created by Gin (BUSTED ROSE). You can check out its official trailer below:

Read More: Best Ecchi Anime of 2019