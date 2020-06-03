Shows with the theme of cooking have performed surprisingly well for a medium that doesn’t allow consumers to taste anything. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that there is now an entire industry focusing on food and television. Multiple kinds of productions from food travel ones to cooking competition ones exist, with newer series adding something unique of their own. ‘Supermarket Stakeout‘ is a cooking competition reality show with a distinctive twist.

‘Supermarket Stakeout’ revolves around a cooking competition that is held in the parking lot of a supermarket. Unlike other cooking competition shows, the ingredients required aren’t readily provided to the contestants. Instead, they are given a budget and tasked with buying the necessary items for cooking from customers who have left the supermarket. Only a limited stock of ingredients is provided.

Each episode sees a set of four different contestants. They are given $500 at the beginning of the competition. A theme is provided to them each round and the contestants must prepare multiple servings of the same dish. The contestant with the poorest performance gets eliminated. In the first round, the contestants can approach as many customers as they want but cannot check what is inside their bags before making an offer to buy it completely. In the second round, the chefs can look inside the customers’ bags but can only buy from one of the customers. In the final round, the contestants can buy only five items, from any of the customers.

The show is hosted by the food celebrity, Alex Guarnaschelli. She also appears in shows like ‘Chopped‘ and ‘Iron Chef America.’

Supermarket Stakeout Filming Locations

‘Supermarket Stakeout’ is set in multiple locations. Each episode, the show is set in a different supermarket’s parking lot. The supermarket itself features on the show. Hence, it is natural for viewers to wonder which supermarkets have been seen on the television series.

Season 2

The second season of ‘Supermarket Stakeout’ is set and filmed in multiple different places in various states such as Nevada and Arizona. For instance, filming was carried out at Smith’s Marketplace in Las Vegas and Fry’s Supermarket in Phoenix, according to local sources. Glendale, California was another location where filming was carried out, as seen in the second post attached below (Ignore the “New York City” location tag as it was mostly applied because of the place that the post had been posted from. Guarnaschelli’s other posts during the time have the same tag).

Season 1: California

‘Supermarket Stakeout’ is set and filmed in multiple, different supermarkets in the first season of the show, mostly in California. For instance, filming was carried out at Lazy Acres Market in Hermosa Beach, California for the third episode.

Shannon & I on the set of Supermarket Stakeout in the Lazy Acres parking lot. One of the chefs bought eggs from me for $20 as I was exiting the store!!! It was a dessert cook off & she won… https://t.co/zU4DSWaAWe — Mary Reggie (@southbaymary) May 16, 2019

The fourth episode of the season was filmed at Gelson’s Market on 1736 E Avenida De Los Arboles in Thousand Oaks, California. The sixth episode, on the other hand, was filmed at Bristol Farms market in Calabasas, California.

Supermarket Stakeout films at the GELSONS of Thousand Oaks. As somebody who goes there every month… i find the large crowd and shoppers to be heavily unrealistic — Jordan Hass (@jordha) August 26, 2019

