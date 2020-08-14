Raising a child is no easy task, and parents are often at wits’ end about how to handle their babies. A little extra help is always welcome, which is precisely what ‘Supernanny‘ shows. Being a nanny is a great business, and several people do it to supplement their livelihoods. However, professional nannies can handle matters effortlessly and make your home life utterly smooth sailing.

The American reality series is an adaptation of the British show of the same name. Jo Frost, the Supernanny in question, helps parents who struggle with different aspects of their children’s behavior – be it potty training, or getting them to eat during mealtimes. Each episode is dedicated to helping a family, and via instruction and observation, we see how children can be disciplined in alternative ways. Of course, it is education, but also entertaining, which explains why ‘Supernanny’ has remained popular over eight seasons. Now that the show’s returning, from the break following the eleventh episode, you might be curious as to what Season 8 Episode 12 has in store. We’ll tell you all you need to know.

When Will Supernanny Season 8 Episode 12 Release?

‘Supernanny’ Season 8 Episode 12 is slated to release on September 1, 2020, at 9 PM EST and 8 PM CST. Following this, episodes are expected to drop at weekly intervals.

Where to Stream Supernanny Season 8 Episode 12?

‘Supernanny’ is on Lifetime, and so you can catch it with a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, you can always head to the website and watch the series. Cord cutters have the option of heading to Philo TV, UPtv, and Direct TV to watch the previous episodes of the show.

Supernanny Season 8 Episode 12 Spoilers:

While being close to children is a great thing every parent must do, some boundaries need to be set. Both parents and children deserve their own space and pockets of privacy. It helps shape the individual. Unfortunately, when Jo Frost arrives at the Brown residence, she sees that the situation is entirely out of hand.

Michael and Angela Brown seem to have combined two beds so that their sons can sleep with them. Well, what’s wrong with a child crashing with their parents? Some might even call it sweet. However, in the Brown family’s case, it leads to some unhealthy attachment issues between the parents and kids. If unaddressed, it could turn into a very toxic parenting situation with unwanted interference.

Thus, Jo has to work some magic to prevent the matter from snowballing. Such changes rarely come in a day, and therefore, Jo finds herself working closely with the working father and stay-at-home mother to address the issue at hand. ‘Supernanny’ picks up right where it left off, with Jo being the professional that struggling parents need. We cannot wait to see the families she helps and how they react to the advice and assistance offered.

