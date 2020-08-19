‘Supernatural’ fans, the time has finally arrived to start your countdown for the final episodes of The CW’s dark fantasy drama! The 15th, final outing of this long-running series was forced to come to an abrupt halt due to the COVID-19 shutdowns. The last episode that aired on television was episode 13, which dropped on March 23, 2020. But the show still has seven more episodes to go. So when will the next part land on The CW? We might have the answer, finally!

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 14 Release Date

‘Supernatural’ Season 15 Episode 14 was slated to be released on Monday, March 30, 2020. Because of the production shutdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak, the post-production process could not be completed on 18 of the 20 episodes, which had already finished filming. On a good note, shooting on the remaining 2 episodes resumed on August 18, 2020, and will conclude on September 11, 2020. In August 2020, The CW confirmed that ‘Supernatural’ season 15 episode 14 will release on October 8, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

The finale will air on November 19, 2020, as part of a two-hour event. The 20th and last episode will be preceded by a retrospective titled ‘Supernatural: The Long Road Home’ at 8 pm ET, followed by the actual series finale at 9 pm ET.

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 14 Spoilers

The last time we had seen the Winchester brothers, they were planning to head to Brazil. And now, they are back at what they do best. In the upcoming episode, titled ‘Last Holiday’, we witness Sam and Dean encounter a wood nymph. The entity lives in a bunker and she is determined to protect her family at all costs.

However, we do know that the final seven episodes had to undergo some script changes due to the pandemic. As per reports, the changes might be regarding the big fight scenes that had been initially planned by the creators. However, this should not be a reason for worry. The creators have already confirmed that ‘Supernatural’ will get the ending it deserves. The entire crew had previously released a statement, saying that they want to end the 15 years of the show in the right way.

Where to Stream Supernatural Season 15 Episode 14 Online?

‘Supernatural’ is on The CW, so the ideal way to catch the series is to have a cable connection. Just tune in to your tv screens at the aforementioned time and date, and you are all set. However, in today’s day and age, many viewers are doing away with tv, relying solely on the internet. In that case, you can head to The CW site, to stream the episodes. You can also make use of their app.

If you are a cord-cutter, you have some options on hand, like using Fubo TV, YouTube TV or Direct TV. You can stream the previous episodes of ‘Supernatural’ on Netflix, and Season 15 will be added a week after it airs the final episode on The CW.

