It has been a long wait for fans of ‘Supernatural’, The CW’s long-running dark fantasy drama! The 15th and last season of this superhit series had dropped on October 10, 2019. But owing to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the show came to a sudden pause in the middle of its run. The season went on a long break after airing its 13th episode on March 23, 2020. But since the 15th outing was commissioned for 20 episodes, there are still seven more episodes left to air. After a prolonged wait, The CW has finally confirmed the release date of ‘Supernatural’ Season 15 Episode 14. Alongside its premiere details, we also have a rundown of its streaming options. Read on!

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 14 Release Date

In August 2020, The CW announced that ‘Supernatural’ season 15 episode 14 will release on October 8, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. It forms the first part of the last seven episodes from the show. The finale will air on November 19, 2020, as part of a two-hour event. The 20th and last episode will be preceded by a retrospective titled ‘Supernatural: The Long Road Home’ at 8 pm ET, followed by the actual series finale at 9 pm ET.

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 14 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Last Holiday’ and it sees the Winchester brothers celebrating their final vacation together. Sam and Dean are seen having a good time, after all the supernatural quests. They celebrate their leisure period by carving pumpkins and partaking in a Thanksgiving dinner. Stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles teased what can be expected from the episode in an interview with Variety. Padalecki said: “It’s a serendipitous welcome back to the final seven episodes because it’s sort of a chance to go. All right, everybody, take a deep breath, let’s laugh a little bit, let’s see the boys allow someone to give them some breaks.”

He further added: “But in true Supernatural fashion, it doesn’t last for long and we’ve got to get back to work.” And as expected, the boys face another strange entity in their bunker, which happens to be their new home. They meet a wood nymph in their bunker who is hell-bent on protecting her family, no matter what!

Where to Stream Supernatural Season 15 Episode 14 Online?

‘Supernatural’ is on The CW, so the ideal way to catch the series is to have a cable connection. Just tune in to your tv screens at the aforementioned time and date, and you are all set. However, in today’s day and age, many viewers are doing away with tv, relying solely on the internet. In that case, you can head to The CW site, to stream the episodes. You can also make use of their app. If you are a cord-cutter, you have some options on hand, like using Fubo TV, YouTube TV, or Direct TV. You can stream the previous episodes of ‘Supernatural’ on Netflix, and Season 15 will be added a week after it airs the final episode on The CW. Otherwise, episodes can additionally be purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

Read More: Best Netflix Supernatural Shows