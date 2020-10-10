‘Supernatural’ season 15 made a much-awaited comeback, almost after a hiatus of six months. In the 14th episode, we see Dean, Sam, and Jack interacting with their new bunker guest Mrs. Butters. The episode has multiple funny gags and a lot of warmth. We will come to the details later. Let us now first check out the release and streaming options for ‘Supernatural’ season 15 episode 15!

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 15 Release Date

‘Supernatural’ season 15 episode 15 will release on October 15, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, on The CW. It forms the 2nd part of the last seven episodes of the show. The finale will air on November 19, 2020, as part of a two-hour event. The 20th and final episode will be preceded by a retrospective titled ‘Supernatural: The Long Road Home’ at 8 pm ET, followed by the actual series finale at 9 pm ET.

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 15 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Gimme Shelter.’ Directed by Matt Cohen and written by Davy Perez, it marks the comeback of Emily Swallow as Amara. Amara has an inherent connection to God, and this particular theme will form a significant part of the storyline. The CW has also outlined its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) work a case involving members of a local church. Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) go off in search of Amara (guest star Emily Swallow).” You can watch its official promo below:

Where to Stream Supernatural Season 15 Episode 15 Online?

‘Supernatural’ is on The CW, so the ideal way to catch the series is to have a cable connection. Just tune in to your tv screens at the aforementioned time and date, and you are all set. However, in today’s day and age, many viewers are doing away with tv, relying solely on the internet. In that case, you can head to The CW site, to stream the episodes. You can also make use of their app. If you are a cord-cutter, you have some options on hand, like using Fubo TV, YouTube TV, or Direct TV. You can stream the previous episodes of ‘Supernatural’ on Netflix, and Season 15 will be added a week after it airs the final episode on The CW. Otherwise, episodes can additionally be purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 14 Recap

Dean and Sam’s bunker’s pipes are falling apart. Therefore, they enter the grid control room to check what is wrong. However, when the bunker power backs up, the duo meets an old woman, who happens to be a wood nymph. She explains that she has been living in the bunker and helping the Men of Letters by cooking and cleaning. Now, Dean informs her that Abaddon killed all the men.

Mrs. Butters explains that she had kept the bunker on Standby mode to enhance its security. And now she is back, and her presence ups the magic in the place. She shows the brothers a complex radar system and makes them celebrate all their occasions. Of course, the boys love her. But when she meets Jack, her friendly behavior turns sour. This is when Jack starts digging up on her past and discovers an old Men of Letters video where she is seen ripping off a Nazi’s head. When Jack confronts her, Mrs. Butters explains that she had been testing him, only to protect Dean and Sam. Since Jack is so powerful, she traps him and asks Dean to kill him. When Dean disagrees, she locks both of them up.

Later, the pair escapes and presses the Reset button. But Mrs. Butters returns and explains that she just wants to go back home, to the forest. She eventually leaves after informing the boys that now, since she is gone, the bunker will stay on Standby mode.

Read More: Best Netflix Supernatural Shows