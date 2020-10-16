In the latest episode of ‘Supernatural’ season 15, we see Castiel and Jack teaming up to solve a case that involves the members of a local church. On the other hand, Sam and Dean embark on a quest in the search of Amara. We will come to the details later. Let us now first check out the release and streaming options for ‘Supernatural’ season 15 episode 16!

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 16 Release Date

‘Supernatural’ season 15 episode 16 will release on October 22, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, on The CW. It forms the 3rd part of the last seven episodes of the show. The finale will air on November 19, 2020, as part of a two-hour event. The 20th and final episode will be preceded by a retrospective titled ‘Supernatural: The Long Road Home’ at 8 pm ET, followed by the actual series finale at 9 pm ET.

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 16 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Drag Me Away (From You).’ The CW has outlined its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “Sam and Dean are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, calling them back to a motel from their past and perplexing the brothers with a case they thought was solved a long time ago.” You can also watch its official promo below:

Where to Stream Supernatural Season 15 Episode 16 Online?

‘Supernatural’ is on The CW, so the ideal way to catch the series is to have a cable connection. Just tune in to your tv screens at the aforementioned time and date, and you are all set. However, in today’s day and age, many viewers are doing away with tv, relying solely on the internet. In that case, you can head to The CW site, to stream the episodes. You can also make use of their app. If you are a cord-cutter, you have some options on hand, like using Fubo TV, YouTube TV, or Direct TV. You can stream the previous episodes of ‘Supernatural’ on Netflix, and Season 15 will be added a week after it airs the final episode on The CW. Otherwise, episodes can additionally be purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 15 Recap

Episode 15 sees Jack in the midst of a murder investigation. The victim is a member of a faith-based group, under the leadership of a pastor. The sheriff explains to Castiel and Jack that the body had ‘liar’ embedded into it and all of his fingers were thrust down his throat. Later, another victim turns up, with her nails hammered into her fingers. Castiel calls the demon Zack, demanding answers. However, Zack does not offer much help. As per him, Rowena has a new philosophy: “people will end up where they belong”.

Jack, in order to get to the bottom of the mystery, joins the faith group and gets close to the pastor’s daughter. But Sylvie turns out to be evil and attacks a bunch of people. When Castiel heals the victims, the pastor is surprised and then, it is revealed that Cas is an angel. Meanwhile, Dean and Sam set off toward Atlantic City to find Amara. But before reaching their destination, Amara appears at a gas station midway. When the siblings seek her help in trapping Chuck, Amara refuses to betray her brother.

