In the latest episode of ‘Supernatural’ season 15, titled ‘Drag Me Away (From You)’, we see Sam and Dean investigate the murder of a childhood friend. While tackling the case, they reach a motel that carries memories of their past. Further investigation reveals that the case is far more complicated and has not been solved yet, as they had believed. We will cover the details later in our recap section. Let us now first check out the release and streaming options for ‘Supernatural’ season 15 episode 17!

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 17 Release Date

‘Supernatural’ season 15 episode 17 will release on October 29, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, on The CW. It forms the 4th part of the last seven episodes of the show. The finale will air on November 19, 2020, as part of a two-hour event. The 20th and final episode will be preceded by a retrospective titled ‘Supernatural: The Long Road Home’ at 8 pm ET, followed by the actual series finale at 9 pm ET.

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 17 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Unity.’ The CW has outlined its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “Dean hits the road with Jack, who needs to complete a final ritual in the quest to beat Chuck; a difference of opinion leaves Sam and Castiel behind as they look for answers to questions of their own.” You can also watch its official promo below:

Where to Stream Supernatural Season 15 Episode 17 Online?

‘Supernatural’ is on The CW, so the ideal way to catch the series is to have a cable connection. Just tune in to your tv screens at the aforementioned time and date, and you are all set. However, in today’s day and age, many viewers are doing away with tv, relying solely on the internet. In that case, you can head to The CW site, to stream the episodes. You can also make use of their app. If you are a cord-cutter, you have some options on hand, like using Fubo TV, YouTube TV, or Direct TV. You can stream the previous episodes of ‘Supernatural’ on Netflix, and Season 15 will be added a week after it airs the final episode on The CW. Otherwise, episodes can additionally be purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 16 Recap

In episode 16, Winchesters get a call from Caitlin, the sister of an old friend, Travis. As per the details, Calvin has committed suicide in a motel. Dean and Sam reach the funeral, only to know that it had taken place a week ago. Caitlin admits that she had lied to them since it was the only way of getting the brothers to come here. According to her, a monster from the past has returned and it took Travis. Next, there is a flashback to 1993, when young Dean and Sam are at the same motel. This is when they meet Caitlin. A witch tries to attack Travis and Sam but Dean saves the day by cutting off her fingers.

In the present, Dean confesses that he saw the dead bodies of all the kids at the witch’s nest. And this has given him nightmares for years. And this time, Dean kills Baba Yaga for good by destroying her ring. He also tells Sam that Jack needs to sacrifice himself in order to defeat Chuck.

