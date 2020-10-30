In the latest episode of ‘Supernatural’ season 15, titled ‘Unity’, we see Dean and Jack hitting the road since the latter needs to complete a final ritual so that he can beat Chuck. Sam and Castiel are left behind after they have a verbal clash. So they search for answers to their own questions. We will cover the details later in our recap section. Let us now first check out the release and streaming options for ‘Supernatural’ season 15 episode 18!

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 18 Release Date

‘Supernatural’ season 15 episode 18 will release on November 5, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, on The CW. It forms the 5th part of the last seven episodes of the show. The finale will air on November 19, 2020, as part of a two-hour event. The 20th and final episode will be preceded by a retrospective titled ‘Supernatural: The Long Road Home’ at 8 pm ET, followed by the actual series finale at 9 pm ET.

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 18 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Despair.’ The CW has outlined its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “With the plan in full motion, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) fight for the good of the common goal. The episode is directed by Richard Speight, Jr. and is written by Robert Berens.” You can also watch its official promo below:

Where to Stream Supernatural Season 15 Episode 18 Online?

‘Supernatural’ is on The CW, so the ideal way to catch the series is to have a cable connection. Just tune in to your tv screens at the aforementioned time and date, and you are all set. However, in today’s day and age, many viewers are doing away with tv, relying solely on the internet. In that case, you can head to The CW site, to stream the episodes. You can also make use of their app. If you are a cord-cutter, you have some options on hand, like using Fubo TV, YouTube TV, or Direct TV. You can stream the previous episodes of ‘Supernatural’ on Netflix, and Season 15 will be added a week after it airs the final episode on The CW. Otherwise, episodes can additionally be purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 17 Recap

In episode 17, Jack and Dean set off together to complete their final ritual in Santa Fe. Here, they meet Adam and his angel lover Serafina, who say that the entire plan to kill God was schemed by them. But before Jack can fulfill his quest, he must pass a test. He needs to identify the rock that was touched by God himself. Jack chooses everything since God resides everywhere. He clears his exam with flying colors and gets a part of Adam’s rib as his reward. The bone will transform Jack into a black hole and destroy God.

Meanwhile, Sam discovers the key to Death’s library and comes face to face with The Empty, who is searching for Billie. Apparently, Billie wants to become the new God. Chuck becomes powerful after consuming Amara and confronts Sam, Dean, Cas, and Jack. While Jack begins to glow up from inside, Chuck disappears once again!

