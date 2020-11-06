The latest episode of ‘Supernatural’ ends on a tragically bittersweet note. While Sam, Dean, Castiel, and Jack fight for the good of the common people, someone [SPOILERS] among the four takes the fall by sacrificing himself. He does this to save Dean and everyone else from getting slain by Billie. But before he takes the final plunge, he bids a heartfelt goodbye. We will cover the details later in our recap section. Let us now first check out the release and streaming options for ‘Supernatural’ season 15 episode 19!

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 19 Release Date

‘Supernatural’ season 15 episode 19 will release on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, on The CW. It forms the 6th and penultimate part of the last seven episodes of the show. The finale will air on November 19, 2020, as part of a two-hour event. The 20th and final episode will be preceded by a retrospective titled ‘Supernatural: The Long Road Home’ at 8 pm ET, followed by the actual series finale at 9 pm ET.

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 19 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Inherit the Earth.’ The CW has outlined its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “Everything is on the line as the battle against God (guest star Rob Benedict) continues. A familiar face returns to join the fight.” The episode is directed by John Showalter and written by Eugenie Ross-Leming and Brad Buckner. You can also watch its official promo below:

Where to Stream Supernatural Season 15 Episode 19 Online?

‘Supernatural’ is on The CW, so the ideal way to catch the series is to have a cable connection. Just tune in to your tv screens at the aforementioned time and date, and you are all set. However, in today’s day and age, many viewers are doing away with tv, relying solely on the internet. In that case, you can head to The CW site, to stream the episodes. You can also make use of their app. If you are a cord-cutter, you have some options on hand, like using Fubo TV, YouTube TV, or Direct TV. You can stream the previous episodes of ‘Supernatural’ on Netflix, and Season 15 will be added a week after it airs the final episode on The CW. Otherwise, episodes can additionally be purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 18 Recap

In episode 18, Billie reaches the bunker and threatens to take out Castiel and Dean. At that moment Castiel realizes that he can stop her by enforcing his deal with The Empty, which would manifest if he realizes his moment of true happiness. Castiel muses and tells Dean: “What my true happiness could even look like? I never found an answer because the one thing I want is something I know I can’t have. But I think I know now happiness isn’t in the having. It’s in just being.” This is when Castiel expresses that he loves Dean with all this heart. The Empty shows up, Cas says his farewell, and is absorbed into the entity alongside Billie.

