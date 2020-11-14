‘Supernatural’ is nearing the end of an eventful run. Yes, the show’s penultimate episode dropped this week, and the series will finally wrap up next week, after 15 seasons. Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing more of the Winchester brothers but we will know how they plan to move on from here. But how will the drama end? Will we get a happily ever after? To give you the answers, allow us to break down the details of ‘Supernatural’ season 15 episode 20!

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 20 Release Date:

‘Supernatural’ season 15 episode 20 will release on November 19, 2020, at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT, on The CW. It serves as the finale and it will be preceded by a retrospective titled ‘Supernatural: The Long Road Home’ at 8 pm ET.

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 20 Spoilers

The first part of the two-hour conclusion features cast interviews with stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert, alongside creator Eric Kripke, executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb, and special guest stars Jim Beaver, Samantha Smith, Ruth Connell, Kim Rhodes, and Mark Sheppard.

The actual series finale is titled ‘Carry On’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by The CW: “After 15 seasons, the longest-running sci-fi series in the US is coming to an end. Baby, it’s the final ride for saving people and hunting things.” You can also watch its official promo below:

Where to Stream Supernatural Season 15 Episode 20 Online?

‘Supernatural’ is on The CW, so the ideal way to catch the series is to have a cable connection. Just tune in to your tv screens at the aforementioned time and date, and you are all set. However, in today’s day and age, many viewers are doing away with tv, relying solely on the internet. In that case, you can head to The CW site, to stream the episodes. You can also make use of their app.

If you are a cord-cutter, you have some options on hand, like using Fubo TV, YouTube TV, or Direct TV. You can stream the previous episodes of ‘Supernatural’ on Netflix, and Season 15 will be on the streamer on November 27, 2020. Otherwise, episodes can additionally be purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 19 Recap

In the penultimate episode, titled ‘Inherit the Earth’, Dean informs Sam and Jack about Castiel’s sacrifice. He also explains that everyone on the planet is gone, except for them. Now that nobody else needs to be saved, Sam and Dean surrender themselves to Chuck as Cain and Abel. Dean says that Chuck has to bring back everyone. But Chuck prefers it this way — let Sam and Dean suffer eternal pain on a lifeless planet.

Jack discovers a survivor named Michael in the Church who offers his help in defeating God. But Michael cannot access the Death Book. Twist? Lucifer makes an entry in the guise of Castiel. He produces a reaper and kills her. Now she’s Death and can read the book. But Lucifer again kills her and reveals that he has been sent by Chuck. He is then slain by Michael and Chuck kills Michael. This is when Sam and Dean reveal that this entire ploy was a set-up to lure Chuck in! But they do not kill him; Chuck will now just grow old, all by himself. And Jack, who is the new God, brings everyone back.

Read More: Best Netflix Supernatural Shows