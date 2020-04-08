Listen up ‘Superstore’ fans! We have some news for you. You must be familiar with the fact that America Ferrera, who plays Amy, announced her departure from the popular blue-collar comedy after the fifth season. Well, the makers had planned a conclusive ending for the character, which was supposed to feature in the Season 5 finale. However, since the world got struck by the COVID-19 pandemic and all productions had to be put on hold, the makers couldn’t manage to shoot the finale. Therefore, Season 5 will now feature 21 episodes instead of 22, meaning Amy’s final episode has been pushed to next fall.

In the penultimate episode of season 5, Amy receives a job opportunity from Cloud 9, stating that they’re looking for a determined person who can oversee the undertakings of all of its location. Now, Amy is stuck between a hard place and a rock as the job requires her to move to Palo Alto, California, leaving behind her family and friends here in St. Louis. Meanwhile, Amy and Jonah’s love for each other leads to the separation of Jonah’s parents. Also, Amy takes a solid stand for Jonah against his condescending brother, Josh. Now, you must be wondering about how the makers are going to plan America’s departure. Well, allow us to help you with that. Keep reading to know what happens in the ‘Superstore’ Season 5 finale!

When is Superstore Season 5 Finale Release Date?

Unfortunately, you will have to wait for two weeks for the final episode of the season. ‘Superstore’ season 5 Episode 21, is all set to release on April 23, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on NBC.

Where to Watch Superstore Season 5 Finale Online?

You can watch the ‘Superstore’ season 5 episode 21 by tuning to NBC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on NBC’s official website and even on the NBC app.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. ‘Superstore’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Superstore Season 5 Finale Spoilers

The upcoming episode has been titled ‘California Part One.’

Well, what do we have here? First off, know that episode 21 isn’t the actual finale. It was supposed to serve as the penultimate episode, but things didn’t work out. In the episode, we can expect Cheyenne to decline Mateo’s proposal and, instead, ask for Bo’s assistance on planning the best birthday bash for her 21st birthday. Meanwhile, Glenn might extend a helping hand to Jerry and Sandra, who might be planning to expand their family. Are they adopting a baby? Garrett doesn’t like the idea of Glenn assisting the duo, and this might cause the two to clash.

But the highlight of the finale can be how Dina aids Amy in keeping her job proposal, a secret from Jonah. It might be interesting to see how Amy handles the situation. However, it can take two turns – Either Amy might leave Jonah to pursue her career by moving to Zephra Headquarters in California, or she might turn down the opportunity to stay back with the love of her life and her work family. Or will Jonah tag along with Amy to her new workplace? Seems like a far cry but considering how much they love each other, anything is possible. Whatever it is, it’s not going to be easy for both Amy and Jonah.

