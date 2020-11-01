‘Superstore’, NBC’s beloved humor-packed sitcom has always managed to address real-life situations. And this time, its sixth edition, which dropped on October 29, 2020, incorporates something we all can relate to – the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, in the premiere, we see the employees of Cloud 9 dealing with the coronavirus health crisis. Amy and Jonah attempt to restore order in the store while grappling with chaos from all directions. In the meantime, they also gear up for their upcoming move to California. Now, if you are already done with the first episode, you must be wondering about what can down in the second part. Well, allow us to help you with that.

When is Superstore Season 6 Episode 2 Release Date?

‘Superstore’ season 6 episode 2 premieres on November 5, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, on NBC.

Superstore Season 6 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘California, Part 2’. The episode holds an important place in the show’s history since this is the part where Amy (America Ferrera) says her farewell. Ferrera’s departure was announced way back in Spring 2020 and was supposed to be featured in the season 5 finale. However, with production for season 5 cut short due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, her exit episode could not air during the previous iteration’s run. And now, her farewell has been postponed to season 6 episode 2.

‘California, Part 2’ gives a proper closure to Amy’s character arc and opens up some new plotlines for Jonah, who is also gearing to say his goodbye. The second part’s official synopsis gives you some idea about what can be expected from the episode: “As the Cloud 9 employees prepare to send Amy and Jonah off, Mateo and Glenn attempt to organize a video tribute and Dina searches for a new best friend.” Of course, Glenn and Dina take this change the hardest. After all, Dina still has not been able to get over the loss of her beloved birds.

Where to Watch Superstore Season 6 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Superstore’ season 6 episode 2 by tuning to NBC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on NBC’s official website and also on the NBC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. ‘Superstore’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Superstore Season 6 Episode 1 Recap:

In ‘Essential’, Amy and Jonah’s big move is brought to a temporary standstill because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They continue to manage the store for the first few months of the pandemic while Amy takes up her new responsibilities as the retail chain’s Director of Customer Experience. On the other hand, we see the employees grappling with issues like a low supply of personal protective equipment, toilet paper, and masks.

Finally, Amy gets a call from Zephra, confirming that she is all ready to fly out of Palo Alto. Amy exclaims: “I’m going to California!” Jonah is equally elated, believing that his girlfriend is happy to have him along as well. But there is panic written all over Amy’s face.

