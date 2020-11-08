It is the bittersweet 100th episode of ‘Superstore’ (season 6 episode 2), the entire team of Cloud 9 gathers for Amy Sosa’s big send-off. She heads off to California and leaves a massive hole in our hearts. On the other hand, the episode additionally closes off other important story arcs like assigning the new manager and resolving Amy and Jonah’s relationship. Although the couple’s inevitable break-up had been hinted at in the premiere, we could not help but feel sad about them. Now, if you are already done with the second episode, you must be wondering about what can down in the third part. Well, allow us to help you with that.

When is Superstore Season 6 Episode 3 Release Date?

‘Superstore’ season 6 episode 3 premieres on November 12, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, on NBC.

Superstore Season 6 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Floor Supervisor’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by NBC: “With the floor supervisor position available, Jonah decides to throw his hat in the ring, much to Dina’s chagrin; Glenn and Mateo struggle to find the right balance in their working relationship; Garrett tries to prove he’s been in love before.” You can also watch its promo below:

Where to Watch Superstore Season 6 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Superstore’ season 6 episode 3 by tuning to NBC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on NBC’s official website and also on the NBC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. ‘Superstore’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Superstore Season 6 Episode 2 Recap:

In ‘California, Part 2’, we finally say our goodbyes to Amy and also witness her already foreshadowed split with Jonah. In last week’s episode, when Jonah hugs Amy, we noticed that she has panic written all over her face. Now, the couple takes a mutual decision. They have an emotional discussion in the stockroom and come to a common understanding — both of them want different things from life. Jonah is ready to tie the knot. He had earlier even secretly taken one of Amy’s rings to get the right size.

On the other hand, Amy is not ready to fully commit. She still cannot get over the fact that she had to give up a lot when she married Adam several years back. The episode wraps up with all of the Cloud 9 employees gathering to raise a big toast to Amy’s move. This is somewhat similar to the scene in the show’s pilot episode when the team had got together to celebrate Cheyenne’s engagement to Beau. On the other hand, Glenn is reinstalled as manager of the Ozark Highlands store.

So, finally, Amy leaves for California without Jonah, and now that she is gone, the store is left in Glenn’s hands as he once again becomes the manager. Now, it is up to him to lead his team in these crazy times!

