‘Superstore’ is NBC’s fearless workplace comedy that does not shy away from addressing heavy and contemporary issues — with its signature comedic touch. Created by Justin Spitzer, the story follows a group of employees working at a fictional big-box store called Cloud 9. The events take place in St. Louis, Missouri.

When ‘Superstore’ premiered with its first season in 2015, it easily became one of the highest-rated shows on NBC — garnering an average of seven million viewers. The numbers might have fallen a bit across the seasons but the latest installment (season 5) still ranked as the no. 1 comedy on the cabler. So what does this mean for the future of the series? Read on.

Superstore Season 6 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Superstore’ season 5 premiered on September 26, 2019, on NBC. After airing for 21 episodes, it wrapped up a week earlier than planned on April 23, 2020. Although the season was originally commissioned for 22 episodes, production was halted due to the 2019-2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, it was cut short by one episode.

Now, for the good news! In February 2020, NBC renewed ‘Superstore’ for its sixth edition. Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming for NBC Entertainment, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled that Superstore continues to speak to many important and topical issues while simultaneously being hilarious.”

‘Superstore’, since its debut, has always returned every year to join NBC’s annual fall line-up. But owing to the ongoing health crisis, we expect the filming for the upcoming outing to be pushed back to a later date. In all probability, ‘Superstore’ season 6 should premiere sometime in 2021.

Superstore Season 6 Cast: Who Can be in it?

‘Superstore’ is led by America Ferrera as Amy Sosa, Ben Feldman as Jonah Simms, Lauren Ash as Dina Fox, Colton Dunn as Garrett McNeil, Nico Santos as Mateo Fernando Aquino Liwanag, Nichole Bloom as Cheyenne Thompson, Kaliko Kauahi as Sandra Kaluiokalani, and Mark McKinney as Glenn Sturgis.

In season 6, all of the aforementioned cast members are set to make their respective comebacks. However, America Ferrera was all set to bid farewell to her character in the season 5 finale. But since we only got a make-shift conclusion for the fifth edition, Amy’s story could not be shown as it was originally planned. Previously, the finale was mean to span two parts: ‘California (Part 1)’ and ‘California (Part 2)’. Since we saw only the first part of Amy’s farewell, part 2 will move to season 6 — meaning, we will see Ferrera in the premiere episode. However, she won’t be present in the rest of the episodes in the show’s next outing.

Superstore Trailer

While we wait for a solid update on ‘Superstore’ season 6 release date, you can watch the official first look trailer for season 5 below:

Read More: Where is Superstore Filmed?