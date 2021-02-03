Considered to be one of the best reality shows on American television, ‘Survivor’ premiered on May 31, 2000. Charlie Parsons is the creator of the original Swedish series ‘Expedition Robinson,’ and has also created the American version. It follows a group of strangers placed in an isolated location where they must fend for themselves as they live off basic supplies for about 39 days. The first 23 seasons kept ‘Survivor’ in the list of the top 20 most-watched TV shows in the USA. Although the viewership has declined over the years, it continues to enjoy the loyalty of a massive fan base. If you are wondering what happened to season 41, we’ve got your back!

Survivor Season 41 Release Date

‘Survivor’ season 40, or ‘Survivors: Winners at War’ landed on February 12, 2020, on CBS, with the season coming to a close on May 13, 2020. Season 40 comprises 14 episodes that run for about one hour each.

As far as season 41 is concerned, here is what we know. The show was renewed for season 41 on May 6, 2020. The season was initially scheduled to begin filming in March 2020, and pre-production had already begun when the pandemic forced the entertainment industry to shut down temporarily. The filming is reportedly scheduled to start in April 2021; however, this is subject to change. The production team wants to continue filming in Fiji since it has been filming in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji since season 33 in 2016. The producers are in talks with the officials in Fiji to figure out an “appropriate time” to start filming season 41. If the production begins as per the schedule, we can expect ‘Survivor’ season 41 to release sometime in late 2021. Since the show has also been renewed for season 42, the plan is to film it soon after season 41 wraps up production.

Survivor Season 41 Cast

Jeff Probst is the host, executive director, and producer of the series. He has also hosted other shows such as ‘Rock & Roll Jeopardy’ and the daytime talk show, ‘The Jeff Probst Show.’ Probst won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program on September 21, 2008, and continued to win it consecutively till 2011.

Although not much is known about the contestants of season 41, the line-up was finalized in early 2020 before the production had to be paused. It is highly likely that a sizeable number of contestants will have to be re-cast. The chosen applicants who will remain part of the season will have to undergo psychological evaluation again to ensure that they are fit to compete in the upcoming season. Changes in the cast are also expected since the producers will have to comply with CBS’s new 50% diversity mandate.

What Can Survivor Season 41 be About?

The contestants are placed in an isolated location where they must provide for themselves for approximately 39 days, be it food or shelter. They have to participate in various mental and physical challenges that give them the opportunity to win rewards and immunity from being eliminated. Based on their performance and the votes by their fellow “survivors,” contestants are voted out one by one. The winner of the show or the “Sole Survivor” wins $ 1,000,000, except for season 40, where the winner, Tony Vlachos, went home with $2,000,000.

The contestants compete in “tribes” or groups, and as the show progresses, they gradually begin to play to get ahead individually. Several twists and modifications keep the show interesting. These could be anything ranging from contestants switching tribes, eliminated players returning, or unexpected opportunities arising to win immunity against elimination. The new season may hit closer to home since most of us got a taste of life in isolation during the COVID-19 quarantine.

