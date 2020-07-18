Susan Casey’s death was one that shook the town on Glendive, Montana, but more than that, it shook her family. Of course, the grief and pain of losing her was there, but the fact that they couldn’t get over, at least for almost five years, was that her murderer was on the loose. She had disappeared on the morning of April 12, 2008, never to be seen alive again, after meeting up with her boyfriend, who had dropped her off about “20 steps” from her apartment.

It was three weeks later, in early May that her body was found in the Yellowstone River. She had been choked to death. Every bit of detail of her case was given to us in NBC’s ‘Dateline,’ episode ‘Footprints in the Wind,’ but, what broke our hearts the most was hearing one of Susan’s daughter talk about her. It also made us wonder about her other kids and how they have been doing.

Who Are Susan Casey’s Kids?

Susan was the proud mom of four incredible children from two different marriages. With her first husband, Walter Martin “Marty” Jr., she had a son and a daughter, Shay Larson and Marya Storm Larson, and with her second, Ted Casey, she had two daughters, Kyana Casey and Charlee Casey. Marya was the eldest, being born in 1993, then came Shay, then Kyana, and last but not the least, came Charlee.

When Susan and Marty got divorced in 1998, Susan got the children, not only because she was the mother but also because Marty didn’t want the separation and this was his way of showing it. And so, later that year, when Susan tied the knot with Ted, the kids became theirs. Ted treated both Marya and Shay as if they were his own and they all resided in Glendive, Montana, as one big happy family, especially after Kyana and Charlee were born.

However, when Susan was murdered in 2008, everything changed. Since she and Ted had separated by that point and she was the children’s sole guardian, Marya and Shay had to pack up their things and move to Circle, Montana, to live with their grandparents, and Kyana and Charlee, they, being younger, moved in with their biological father. The family may have been split apart physically, but they could never be apart emotionally.

Where Are Susan Casey’s Kids Now?

Unfortunately, Marya Larson passed away in 2012 after being involved in a tragic car accident just outside of Circle. She was 18 at the time and would have received her high school diploma the very next day if she had lived. Even though her biological father, Marty, would have been arrested and convicted for the murder of her mother later on, her obituary only stated Ted Casey as her father. Marty was absent for most of her life, Ted wasn’t, so it makes sense.

Thankfully, all of Susan’s other kids are alive and well. Shay still resides in Circle, Montana, and is happy with his life. He married Shelby Larson in June of 2017 and became the father of a beautiful daughter in 2019. Kyana is also a mother now. According to her Facebook profile, she has a baby boy and is currently in a relationship with Bryson Reed. Lastly, Charlee, having just recently turned 18, she would be graduating from Dawson County High School, in Glendive, Montana, this year. (Featured Image Credit: Dateline / NBC News)

Happy 18th Birthday to my favorite little sister, I love you so much & your niece and nephew have a pretty badass… Posted by Kyana Casey on Tuesday, December 31, 2019

