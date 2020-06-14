Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bollywood star who managed to wow millions with his superhits like ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Kai Po Che’, and ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’, shockingly passed away on June 14, 2020. He had reportedly committed suicide and his body was found hanging in his Bandra (Mumbai) residence by his domestic help on Sunday morning. Although no suicide note was found, the actor had apparently been suffering from depression for several months. Aged just 34, fans and stars mourned his death while sending condolences to his family. Sushant was a brilliant student as well, having cleared 11 engineering exams but then he dropped out of Delhi College of Engineering to pursue his dream of making it big in Bollywood. A young talent gone too soon, here is a brief peek into his personal life and the people he left behind.

Sushant Singh Rajput Family

Sushant was originally from Patna and was the youngest child and the only son of K.K Singh, who is a retired government officer. He had four elder sisters, with one of them, Mitu Singh being a state-level cricketer. Sushant was extremely close to his mother, who passed away in 2002, and her death had left the actor devastated. Until his death, the ‘PK’ star frequently posted about his mother on his social media handles. Just a week before he decided to end his life, he shared an emotional quote about his mom. He wrote: “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops

Unending dreams carving an arc of smile

And a fleeting life,

negotiating between the two…

#माँ ❤️”

Who Was Sushant Singh Rajput Dating?

Sushant was in a relationship with co-star Ankita Lonkhande from their tv series ‘Pavitra Rishta’. He dated the actress for six years until their split in 2016, following an announcement of tying the knot. Recently, it was rumored that Sushant was dating actress Rhea Chakraborty. In March 2020, the two were spotted outside their gym where they used to work out together — supposedly for an upcoming film.

Although the stars never acknowledged that they were together, their social media handles are packed with posts of the two spending quite an amount of time with each other.

Sushant Singh Rajput Manager

Disha Salian, Sushant’s ex-manager had shockingly and reportedly committed suicide as well on June 8, 2020. Aged 28, she allegedly fell off to her death from the 14th floor of a building of the Jankalyan area in Malad, Mumbai. She had arrived at a friend’s home for a party and as per police reports, there were six people in total. A bit tipsy Disha, after drinking, went near the window of the apartment from where she jumped off from the high-rise building. Apparently, Disha had been suffering from depression for quite sometime before she took this fatal decision. It is yet to be confirmed by the police if her death was accidental or a case of suicide.

Disha had previously worked with actor Varun Sharma, actress Aishwarya Rai, and comedian Bharti Singh. After her demise, Sushant expressed his grief via an Instagram story, which said: “It’s such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”

