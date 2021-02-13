‘Swamp People’ season 12 returned with its 3rd episode on February 11, 2021. As the gang continues to invade the gator territory, they realize that the reptiles are getting more aggressive. The alligators are even proving to be a threat to local residents. As the retired swamp veterans use their skills to trap the predators, they also need to guide the next generation in understanding the perils of the swamp. As you can guess, season 12’s 3rd part has promised to offer an eventful ride ahead, loaded with thrills and gasps. Want some more insights into the next episode? Well, let’s get started!

Swamp People Season 12 Episode 4 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Swamp People’ season 12 episode 4 is slated to premiere on February 18, 2021, at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT, on the History Channel. New episodes should air every Thursday at the same time slot. If there are any changes in the schedule, we will keep you updated.

Swamp People Season 12 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode from ‘Swamp People’ season 12 is called ‘The Boneyard.’ History has also released its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “Swamp legends Frenchy and Gee return to the battle, but a familiar foe spoils their plans; Joey and Zak hunt a marsh full of tall grasses, and they’re forced to call in aerial reinforcements to get the job done.”

Where to Stream Swamp People Season 12 Episode 4 Online?

‘Swamp People’ is on the History Channel, so the easiest way to see it is with a cable connection. With the help of an existing subscription, you can also head to the History Channel site and stream the episodes online. Cord cutters have plenty of options available like Directv, Fubo Tv, Sling Tv, and Philo Tv, to live-stream the latest episodes. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch the 7th, 9th, and 10th seasons of the show, and there is a good chance that Season 12 will be added to the platform as well, once it finishes airing on the History Channel. Amazon Prime users can always buy and stream the show’s episodes.

Swamp People Season 12 Episode 3 Recap

In the 3rd episode, we saw the crew dealing with some major life-threatening situations. The team gets ready for the hunting season. Since the overpopulation of the gators has made them quite aggressive, the dangers are more than ever! Troy puts his deckhand Pickle through a difficult test while Daniel coerces his grandson to join the fold and stay back. Junior also makes a comeback, hoping to bring his family to the forefront in the hunting season. Ronnie and Ashley face a relentless marsh gator.

Troy and Pickle deal with aggressive gators, who invade every corner of the swamp. The duo needs to chase and capture the bulldozing monster named Freight Train before it rips the bayou to pieces. We additionally met Alligator Queen Liz Cavalier, who makes a return this season to help decrease the gator populace in the swamp. She also teaches her stepson how to catch giants. Meanwhile, Ronnie and Ashley come across a sanctuary, which is packed with huge gators. Without any second thoughts, they enter the monster-infested waters. Finally, Joey and Zak attempt to kick-start their season by scouring the Mardi Gras Pass. But it is not long before a pack of gators starts threatening their very existence.

Read More: Who is the Richest Swamp People Cast Member?