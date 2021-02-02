Of alligators and men! ‘Swamp People’ is History Channel’s fascinating reality series that had originally premiered in August 2010. The show follows the proud descendants of French Canadian refugees who had settled in the swamp region of Louisiana in the 18th century. The episodes document the activities of these fiercely independent group of hunters as they attempt to preserve their way of life in the Atchafalaya Basin. The cameras follow the squad as they get ready for the most important time of the year: alligator-hunting season. Well, 11 seasons in and counting, ‘Swamp People’ is now gearing up for its 12th edition. And here is everything we know about it.

Swamp People Season 12 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Swamp People’ season 12 is slated to premiere on February 4, 2021, at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT.

Swamp People Season 12 Cast:

The cast of ‘Swamp People’ has been changing from season to season. The current cast consists of the following alligator hunters: Jacob Landry, Troy Landry, William “Willie” Edwards, Terral Evans, Chase Landry, Daniel Edgar, Joey Edgar, Joseph “Big T” Rogers Richard, Ashley Jones, Ronnie Adams, Zak Bagby, Aaron Lee, Brock Theriot, Don Brewer, and “Little” Willie Edwards. In the 12th season, almost the entire existing cast should make a comeback.

What Can Swamp People Season 12 be About?

‘Swamp People’ documents a group of alligator trappers during the Louisiana alligator season in various areas of South Louisiana each year. The most famous hunting ground is the huge Atchafalaya Basin Swamp in the Atchafalaya Basin in south-central Louisiana. Season 12 has also been filmed in the Louisiana swamps, and it embraces the same premise. Its central focus is on the delicate, complex combination of swamps, wetlands, bayous, marshes, estuaries, and river delta area in South Louisiana. This is where the Atchafalaya River and the Gulf of Mexico converge.

The area is often referred to as America’s Wetland and serves as the hotspot for alligator hunters, who navigate the waters in a variety of motorboats, airboats, and pirogues. Louisiana is segmented into the east and west alligator hunting zones. The east zone is open for the hunting season from the last Wednesday of August each year, while the west zone opens the first Wednesday in September every year. Each zone stays open for a span of two months following the opening date. Several seasons of ‘Swamp People’ are filmed in and around South Lousiana in the areas including Bayou Sorrel, Bayou Pigeon, Pierre part, Morgan City, Houma, Pecan Island, and Conway Bayou, among others.

Swamp People Trailer:

You can watch a preview from the 12th season below:

