Combining explosive action and gripping adventures, ‘S.W.A.T.‘ remains one of the most enjoyable shows on television. Unfortunately, Season 3 is heading towards an end. However, we have had a fantastic season where we have seen Hondo and his team save the day. We’ve also had a chance to know the characters’ personal lives better, while the show has addressed issues of trauma and mental health, as well.

In the last episode, we see the team hunting down an escaped convict who has Tan and his accomplices in his crosshairs. It is a riveting and tense tale as the group becomes hunted in a strange turn of events. Naturally, you might be curious about what happens in the latest episode. We have the rundown and information about when and where to watch the upcoming installment.

S.W.A.T. Season 3 Episode 21 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 3 Episode 21 marks the season finale. The show was initially meant to run for 22 episodes, but filming had to be wrapped up earlier due to the coronavirus-related lockdown. Although we hope to see a fitting end to Season 3, fans have to wait a while. The episode is slated to release on May 20, 2020, at 10/9c on CBS.

Where to Watch S.W.A.T. Season 3 Episode 21 Online?

‘S.W.A.T.’ is on CBS, so you can watch it using a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, you can turn to the CBS site and stream the episodes. Cord cutters can use options like Direct TV, YouTube TV, Philo, or Fubo TV. Amazon Prime users can buy and stream episodes of the show, while Hulu subscribers can catch the first two seasons of ‘S.W.A.T.’

S.W.A.T. Season 3 Episode 20 Recap:

The episode starts with Chris locking horns with the Deputy Mayor. The latter uses his power and influence to ensure his son gets out of a D.U.I. without charges. Chris tries to call him out, and the Deputy Mayor threatens Chris’s family and job.

Before the situation can escalate, the team is called to a site where a Bonny and Clyde-like couple has been responsible for a public shootout. Looking into the victim’s phone, the team identifies the perps, Beau Walker and Harper Kerris. It appears that the duo is looking for some chess pieces they’d stolen with their partners.

The pieces are worth millions, and their partners screwed them out of the deal, resulting in the bout of violence. Unbeknownst to the team, Beau is more closely involved and might be the brains of the operation. The group tries to track them down before anyone else dies. In the process, they come across some bounty hunters flouting rules and trying to capture Beau.

When the squad realizes who their next target might be, they use the bounty hunters to lure out the couple, and Beau is captured. Harper is killed while trying to flee. As for Chris’s problem with the deputy mayor, she secretly records him admitting to abuse of power. Ultimately, the deputy mayor is forced to resign, marking yet another victory for the members of S.W.A.T.

Read More: Shows Like The Rookie