The Waldrops are back! ‘Sweet Home Sextuplets’ season 3 premiered on June 16, 2020, and opened to a positive response from the fans of the Waldrop family, especially the sextuplets – Rayne, Layke, Rivers, Tag, Blu, and Rawlings. In the premiere episode, Courtney and Eric find it difficult to strike a balance between taking care of the kids and getting the house renovated.

The situation gets heated when Courtney takes the kids to the park in harnesses. The kids get a new haircut and also go trick-or-treating with their family. Now, you must be wondering about what goes down in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘Sweet Home Sextuplets’ season 3 episode 2? Well, we are here to help you with that.

Sweet Home Sextuplets Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Sweet Home Sextuplets’ season 3 episode 2 will release on June 23, 2020, at 10 pm ET, on TLC.

In the upcoming episode, titled ‘Karate Kids,’ we can expect Courtney and Eric to have doubts about enrolling the babies in preschool for their mental and social development. The elder Waldrop kids might have to decide between pursuing karate or any other sport. Courtney and Eric might head out to tour mobile homes to find the perfect one that can fit the whole family until they are done with the renovations.

Where to Watch Sweet Home Sextuplets Season 3 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Sweet Home Sextuplets’ season 3 episode 2 by tuning to TLC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on TLC’s official website and the TLC GO app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. The show is also available to stream on Sling TV.

Sweet Home Sextuplets Season 3 Episode 1 Recap

‘Sweet Home Sextuplets’ season 3 episode 1 is titled ‘A Six-Ring Circus.’

Raising three preteens and six toddlers is not an easy task but the Waldrops are doing fine by taking it one step at a time. Eric and Courtney rejoice as they finish renovating the upper level, checking off the first phase of renovations. Eric tells his wife that they might have to split the second phase into phases two and three, as they are currently running low on funds and will have to save up for a while. Courtney gets worried that Eric might end up overexerting himself by taking on too many chores.

Grandma and Grandma arrive to take care of the sextuplets. The kids head to the salon and get their first haircut. Courtney, Eric, Valerie, and Emily take the kids for a walk in the park but things go awry when a local confronts Courtney about putting her kids in child harnesses. The Waldrop matriarch gets furious but Eric calms her down saying they can keep their opinions to themselves unless they have a bunch of sextuplets running all over the place.

After carving the pumpkins, the Waldrop family gears up for trick-or-treating in their carnival-themed Halloween costumes. Blu dresses up as an elephant, while Rawlings dons the get up of a trapeze artist. Layke is a lion, while Wales, Bridge, and Saylor are lion-tamers. Tag and Rivers don a clown costume. As for the parents, Courtney dresses up as a lion tamer, while Eric leads the family, as a strong man.

