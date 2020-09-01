There are basically two kinds of anime fans: Those who like ‘Sword Art Online’ and those who don’t. It’s one of those shows with which you just can’t take the middle ground. The anime revolves around its two main characters, Kazuto “Kirito” Kirigaya and Asuna Yuuki, and their adventures on various virtual games. The success of ‘Sword Art Online’ has led to the inception of an entire franchise, made up of sequels, spinoffs, literature, video games, and films. Ultimately, it matters little whether you love it or hate it because you have to acknowledge its colossal influence on anime culture. With the show’s still expanding universe, we realize that it’s hard to keep track of every detail about the series. But that’s why we are here. In this article, we try to figure out what’s in store for us in the next episode of the show.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Produced by A-1 Pictures, which has also produced another massively popular anime, ‘Fairy Tail’, ‘Sword Art Online’ originally premiered on July 8, 2012. ‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld’ season 2 episode 9, titled ‘Beyond Time’, is set to air for the first time on September 5, 2020.

Where to Watch Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Season 2 Episode 9 Online?

Viewers can download the Crunchyroll app to watch ‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld’ season 2 Episode 9 with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The English dubbed version of the first two seasons of ‘Sword Art Online’ can also be founded on Crunchyroll. Furthermore, Crunchyroll, along with HiDive, VRV, Hulu, and AnimeLab, has made both parts of ‘Sword Art Online Alicization’ available on its streaming app with Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Spoilers

‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld’ begins a few months after the death of Quinella, also known as the Administrator. Kirito still remains in the catatonic state, caused by the damage to his Fluctlight by the energy surge in the Ocean Turtle, which happened while he was trying to communicate with the outside world. As he has gained notoriety in the Underworld for being part of the group that eliminated the Administrator, powerful beings are looking for him. To protect him, Alice takes him to the Rulid Village, their old home. During their stay there, Alice finds out the horrible plans that the Administrator had for the Human Empire.

The first season of ‘Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld’ ends with the invasion by the Americans of the Underworld. But Alice, Asuna, and their allies manage to gain an upper hand. In the current season, the efforts to defeat them continue, as well as to get both Kirito and Alice to the real world.

