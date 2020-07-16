‘Good Bones‘ is an American reality show on HGTV, which sees revitalization specialists turning rundown homes into stunning residences. The mother-daughter duo of Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak take center stage. However, Tad Starsiak enters this exciting dynamic with his kooky energy. With his dedication, perspiration (quite literally), and his apparent chaotic methods, Tad has become a favorite among the viewers. Here’s all you need to know about him.
Where is Tad Starsiak From?
Tad is an American by birth, and we know that he lives in Indianapolis, because the revitalization projects undertaken in the series, are all in that area. As someone who works on making the city better, one house at a time, Tad has a unique appreciation and love for the place. You can check out his post below, where he captures the beauty of the Old Southside in Indianapolis.
Who is in Tad Starsiak’s Family?
Tad, unfortunately, lost his mother at a very young age. However, he grew up closely with Karen, who’s not his blood relative, but is sort of his godmother. Now that they’re working together, Tad gets more time with her, and they’re as close as any two family members. Starsiak spoke about their bond saying, “When I was going through that rough time, every day I woke up and she was there for me. It’s great having her as a teacher and as another mom.” Here’s a picture of Tad and Karen together.
Most days I carry a tool belt. Most days Karen does too. Sometimes we are lucky and get to carry each other! Shoutout to @kelaine217 for your uplifting spirit. Thanks for laughing at me when I'm madder than hell. You're a constant reminder to choose happy moments even when I am entitled to the bad ones. You're the best! #familyon3 #2CH #goodbones
He’s also incredibly close to his sister, Mina. In fact, the latter acknowledges that Tad’s willingness to perspire on the job is what inspires her to put in the extra hard work. Whenever Mina talks about Tad, there’s a note of sisterly appreciation in her voice. Meanwhile, Tad’s post on Mina’s birthday is a perfect encapsulation of their relationship.
Happy birthday big sis @mina_starsiak_hawk. I appreciate and love you dearly and am grateful for all the free drunk hair cuts you give me! You’re an incredible mom and person. We are quite different, but it doesn’t make it harder to love you, just get along sometimes 😉 enjoy your day. I’m a better person because of you in many ways. I love you ❤️
While the show does not focus much on Tad’s personal life, we know that he is in a loving relationship. You can check out the lengthy post Tad made on Valentine’s Day, thanking his partner for helping him be a better version of himself.
Happy Valentine’s Day my Love. I’m incredibly blessed and grateful for your love and friendship. There have been many periods of rapid growth in my life and being with you I have grown so much. I appreciate the love, patience, and compassion you have given me for that growth. And that booty 😉 …You’re always nurturing me into being a better version of myself and waiting patiently outside my emotional door when I’m struggling. I wasn’t looking for you, but the Universe knows how happy I was to find you, and I hope you do too. I love you baby! ❤️
What Does Tad Starsiak Do?
Tad holds the position of Project Manager at Two Chicks and a Hammer, which is the company behind the renovations we see on ‘Good Bones.’ When he is not managing projects, Tad takes part in demolitions. Actually, he started doing the latter when he was eight years old, hoping to earn some extra money. He kept on doing it through high school and eventually joined the company long before the show put them on the map. After the demo, Tad stuck around to learn the ropes as an assistant project manager.
His demolition day shenanigans make us all laugh. Tad’s been known for roof parkour and wrestling with the crew, smashing windows, throwing clawfoot tubs from an upper floor. He’s an integral member of ‘Good Bones,’ and we cannot wait to see him again. On that note, we will leave you with Tad’s post promoting the series.
