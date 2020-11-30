Investigation Discovery’s ‘Murder in Ypsilanti: Keith Morrison Investigates’ is a two-hour special that examines a couple of the most heinous crimes to have taken place in the city of Ypsilanti, Michigan. The first one is the 1993 disappearance of 24-year-old Tammy Niver, and the second one is the 2018 murder of 49-year old Martha McGeorge Agnew. And although the two took place nearly 25 years apart, there are a few connections between them, with the most crucial one being the prime suspect. So, if you’re here wondering about all the details of Tammy’s case, including who was responsible for her vanishing, we have the answers for you.

What Happened to Tammy Niver?

Tammy Niver, born May 31, 1969, was last seen in Superior Township, Michigan, on August 7, 1993, wearing a red and white sweater, white pants, red socks, and white loafers or sneakers. Just days before Tammy disappeared, she moved out of the apartment she shared with her former boyfriend, with whom she had a child, after deciding to part ways for good. And the night before she went missing, she returned to pick up some belongings. Tammy left the residence at around 2:15 or 2:30 a.m., according to her ex-boyfriend, never to be seen or heard from again.

Her vehicle, which she had apparently borrowed from a friend, was found abandoned in Cornell Street near Huron River Drive in Ypsilanti, Michigan, at approximately 11:30 a.m. that morning. The car was parked in the middle of the road, the keys were in the ignition with the engine still running, and the door had been left unlocked. But there were no signs of Tammy at the scene or in any of the neighboring areas. Soon, as the search for her continued, the investigators began to suspect foul play, especially considering her diabetic condition and her personal life.

Who Was Behind Tammy Niver’s Disappearance?

To this day, no one has ever been charged or arrested in connection to Tammy’s baffling disappearance case. However, the main suspect is her ex-boyfriend, Gregory Agnew. Many believe that he took Tammy’s life in the early hours of August 7, 1993, itself. After all, there is a report that he walked to a video store at around 3:30 a.m. that night, which was just around the corner from where Tammy’s borrowed car was found. And according to a court filing, a police officer had stooped him around that time after spotting him running across Washtenaw Avenue from Mansfield Street with wet pants and shoes.

Then there is also the fact that Tammy’s friends and family claimed that her relationship with Gregory was abusive and toxic. They said that Gregory was so controlling of all her actions that he even screened her text messages and phone calls. On more than one occasion, they saw Tammy with bruises, black eyes, and fingerprints on her arms. One of their longtime friends even revealed that Gregory had once pondered aloud what it would feel like to strangle someone. Lying, trashing their apartment, verbal lashings, and hiding Tammy’s possessions were things that Gregory allegedly often did.

After days of surveilling him, the authorities finally interviewed Gregory on August 12, 1993, where he told officers that he wasn’t angry at Tammy over their break-up because it was his idea. According to an uncertified transcript of the interview, he said he couldn’t handle their fighting, which occurred because she was jealous of the fact that he talked to other women. Gregory then added that when Tammy arrived at his place the night before, they talked, had beer, and indulged in sex before she drove off. However, according to court records, he allegedly told someone else that they had fought that night.

Even with all this, though, because there is no physical evidence that ties Gregory to the case, he has never been charged in the matter. Nevertheless, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety, continue to pursue their investigations. They believe that they would one day be able to indict, prosecute, and have Gregory be convicted for Tammy Niver’s disappearance and presumed death.

