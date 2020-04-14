Taye Diggs Net Worth 2020

Scott Leo “Taye” Diggs was born on January 2, 1971, in Newark, New Jersey, and grew up in Rochester, New York. He attended the School of the Arts in Rochester and then went on to pursue a bachelor’s degree in musical theater from Syracuse University. His nickname Taye, that he professionally uses, actually comes from the playful pronunciation of Scotty as “Scottay.”

Taye Diggs is an American actor and singer, most known for his work in the Broadway musicals Rent and Hedwig And The Angry Inch, the TV series ‘Private Practice,’ and the motion picture ‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back.’ If you want to know more about his career and his net worth, you have to look no further, we have all the details for you.

How Did Taye Diggs Earn His Money?

In 1996, when Taye was just 25, he got his first big break by playing the role of landlord Benny in the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent on Broadway. He also appeared as Mr. Black in the off-Broadway production of The Wild Party at the Manhattan Theater Club and temporarily filled in for Norbert Leo Butz in the Broadway musical Wicked. Taye also played the role of The Bandleader in the movie version of the long-running Broadway revival of Chicago.

In 1998, Taye Diggs made his film debut with ‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back,’ which earned him a lot of appreciation and a spotlight in the mainstream media. After this, he went on to play significant roles in movies like ‘The Wood’ and ‘The Best Man’ in 1999 and reprised his role as Benny for the movie version of Rent. Some of his other acting credits include ”Set It Up’ (2018), ‘Opening Night’ (2016), ‘The Best Man Holiday’ (2013), and ‘Days of Wrath’ (2008).

Furthermore, Taye can be seen on various television shows, as the lead or in a guest appearance. His first role on the small screen was in 1998 in a soap opera titled ‘The Guiding Light’ following which he appeared on shows like ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Ally McBeal,’ ‘Will and Grace,’ and ‘The West Wing.’ Taye Diggs was also the lead in shows like ‘Kevin Hill’ and ‘Day Break.’ Still, his most notable work in a television series is ‘Private Practice’ (a spin-off of ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘) in which he co-starred opposite Kate Walsh the whole time the series was on the air, i.e., for six seasons, from 2007 to 2013.

Taye Diggs also has three producing credits under his belt, which include his shows ‘Kevin Hill’ and ‘Day Break’ along with ‘Til Death Do Us Part,’ (2017) a thriller movie in which he was also the lead.

Taye Diggs Net Worth 2020

With more than 50 acting credits, 3 producer credits, and his successful career on Broadway, Taye Diggs earns around $2.5 million per year. This amount has accumulated over time, and with his primary expense being his lifestyle expense, Taye Diggs has an estimated net worth of $20 million as of 2020. (Featured Image Credit: Robert Deutsch, USA Today)

