The 9th episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’ season 10 that landed this Tuesday follows Kailyn as she celebrates Isaac’s birthday while dissecting a toxic relationship. On the other hand, Leah confesses some secrets about her past while Briana gives Devoin a chance to step up. Chelsea visits her custody lawyer and Jade enjoys a getaway to Las Vegas. Well, for more details, you can check out our recap section. But before that, here is a quick preview of the next episode.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 10 Release Date:

‘Teen Mom 2’ season 10 episode 10 will release on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, only on MTV.

Where to Stream Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 10 Online?

The 10th season of ‘Teen Mom 2’ will drop new episodes every Tuesday evening at 8 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television at the above time slot and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV.

You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The first eight seasons of ‘Teen Mom 2’ can be watched on CBS All Access.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 9 Recap

In the 9th episode called ‘Piece of Me’, Kailyn Lowry comes clean about her second pregnancy with ex Chris Lopez. But she is terrified and the while development is taking an emotional toll on her. Her boys Isaac and Lincoln had earlier attempted to correct her love life and she had said that she and Chris were over. But now, in the confessional, she admits: “I don’t feel like I’m being a good mom. I think I let certain people into my life knowing that they were toxic and I ignored a lot of red flags and I think I let them stay too long to the point where I lost myself.”

Kailyn also celebrates Isaac’s 10th birthday and this is when she reveals the news. Although she had been keeping it private all this while, Chris’ aunt posted a photo of her ultrasound on social media. When the post went viral, she was forced to reveal the news before the public. She says: “I’m pregnant. I have not talked to Chris. I don’t talk to him. He has been in and out of jail.”

Kailyn is still trying to figure out the toxic relationship, which has also seen a fair amount of domestic violence. Although in the past, Chris has denied the allegations, he was reportedly arrested in January 2020 for violating a protection order. A tearful Kailyn wraps up the episode by saying, “As of right now, I have no intention of including Chris in anything. Going into this one knowing he won’t be there at all is really scary.”

Read More: Where is Jade Cline From Teen Mom 2 Now?