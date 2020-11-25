The 13th episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’ season 10 that landed this Tuesday follows Jade, who resumes working in her salon when non-essential businesses are reopened in Virginia. Chelsea and Cole decide to expand their family while Briana is concerned about letting Nova and Stella go back to school. Well, for more details, you can check out our recap section. But before that, here is a quick preview of the next episode.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 14 Release Date:

‘Teen Mom 2’ season 10 episode 14 will release on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, only on MTV.

Where to Stream Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 14 Online?

The 10th season of ‘Teen Mom 2’ will drop new episodes every Tuesday evening at 8 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television at the above time slot and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV.

You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The first eight seasons of ‘Teen Mom 2’ can be watched on CBS All Access.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 13 Recap

In the 13th episode called ‘Not So Normal Times’, Leah Messer surprises the show’s producers and her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, when she admits that she had earlier decided to have an abortion. In 2012, Leah had terminated her pregnancy but had told everyone that it was a miscarriage. At that time, she was in a relationship with Jeremy but could not get over her ex, Corey Simms. Confused about her future, she opted for an abortion. Leah explains in Tuesday’s episode: “Both of us had mixed feelings about our relationship and I felt like I f–ked up by getting pregnant. I had a rep at that time that was like, ‘Leah, this is gonna look so bad on you, there’s this pill you can go take and it’s just like a miscarriage.'”

However, later Leah was ashamed of her choice and hence, made up the miscarriage story to cover up her act. On the other hand, Jade Cline and Sean Austin are in quarantine together. Jade is worried about her income since COVID has paused her business operations. Luckily, within a couple of months, Jade is able to return to her salon when the government allows non-essential ventures to re-open. Meanwhile, Sean decides to stay at home and look after their daughter. But Jade asks him to revive his passion and look for a job as she wants to send her daughter back to school.

Kailyn Lowry’s vacation plans to the Bahamas are also put on hold after the pandemic. But she is hell-bent on going ahead. Finally, she does admit that it was a blunder on her part to not understand the seriousness of the global health crisis.

