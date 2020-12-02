The 14th episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’ season 10 that landed this Tuesday follows Kailyn as she prepares to welcome her fourth child. Chelsea and Cole face a health scare while Jade gets more and more annoyed with Sean’s lack of focus in his career. Briana and Devoin get into an argument regarding their finances. Well, for more details, you can check out our recap section. But before that, here is a quick preview of the next episode.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 15 Release Date:

‘Teen Mom 2’ season 10 episode 15 will release on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, only on MTV.

Where to Stream Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 15 Online?

The 10th season of ‘Teen Mom 2’ will drop new episodes every Tuesday evening at 8 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television at the above time slot and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV.

You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The first eight seasons of ‘Teen Mom 2’ can be watched on CBS All Access.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 14 Recap

In the 14th episode called ‘Bizarre New World’, Briana DeJesus is seen getting into an argument with Devoin, regarding finances. In an earlier episode in this season, we had seen how Luis and Devoin agree to pay Briana around $250 per month to help her in raising her kids. But in episode 14, Devoin backs out. He thinks that she should not be asking him for money when she is earning a lot from starring in the reality show. The ex-couple has a tense exchange of texts, with Briana stating that Devoin treats her as if she is a joke.

Briana attempts to convince Devoin that she does not get so much cash from reality tv. This is the reason she also works a corporate job. Devoin says that she does that just to “try and get smart”. He even goes on to point out that she owns a “$15,000 body”, thanks to her plastic surgery procedures. Briana says that the surgeries did not cost her a penny (?) On the other hand, Kailyn welcomes her fourth child at home and has Chris Lopez by her side. Her boys are quite excited to see their baby brother.

Even Chelsea Houska is navigating her pregnancy and is worried since Cole DeBoer recently faced a COVID-19 scare. Cole was showing all the symptoms of the infection but after getting a test, he is now in the clear. On the other hand, Leah Messer’s three daughters decide to juggle between going to school and attending online classes. Jade Cline explodes on Sean for not showing any inclination to work for a living.

