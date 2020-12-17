The 16th episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’ season 10 that landed this Tuesday is called ‘Say OK’. It follows Jade who is so frustrated that she decides to break up with Sean. On the other hand, Kailyn attempts to balance co-parenting and virtual learning. Chelsea is both concerned and hassled with her work when COVID-19 numbers spike in South Dakota. Finally, Leah comes clean before Corey about her struggles with addiction. Well, for more details, you can check out our recap section. But before that, here is a quick preview of the next episode.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 17 Release Date:

‘Teen Mom 2’ season 10 episode 17 will release on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, only on MTV.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 17 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Just Don’t Sink It’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by MTV: “Leah steps in when tensions between the twins boil over; Kailyn is forced to navigate the fallout of statements she made about Javi; Jade attempts to rebuild a positive co-parenting relationship with Sean.” You can check out the preview for episode 17 below:

Thanks for tuning in to tonight’s episode! #TeenMom2 continues next Tuesday on @MTV. 📺 pic.twitter.com/Mm8Aj4h2DD — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) December 16, 2020

Where to Stream Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 17 Online?

The 10th season of ‘Teen Mom 2’ will drop new episodes every Tuesday evening at 8 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television at the above time slot and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV.

You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The first eight seasons of ‘Teen Mom 2’ can be watched on CBS All Access.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 16 Recap

In the 16th episode, Chelsea and Cole visit the new house they are building. They are a bit anxious but still happy that there is some positive development during the pandemic. Later, Cole brings Aubree to school. Kailyn picks up Isaac from his dad’s place and they get ready to attend online classes. Briana heads for work and before that, drops Nova off at school. She needs some help but Nova’s dad does not pitch in at all. Leah and her girls have been enjoying their virtual learning sessions. Jade and Sean are still fighting. Chelsea is navigating her pregnancy. On the other hand, Kailyn hosts a podcast and then, she meets up with Jo and Vee to discuss about the kids’ schooling. The girls meet up at Briana’s home and talk to Nova about being comforted with her dad.

