The 17th episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’ season 10 that landed this Tuesday is called ‘Just Don’t Sink It’. It follows Leah who decides to step in when her twins get into a major argument. On the other hand, Kailyn is forced to address why she had made those statements about Javi. Jade tries to rebuild a positive co-parenting relationship with Sean. Well, for more details, you can check out our recap section. But before that, here is a quick preview of the next episode.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 18 Release Date:

‘Teen Mom 2’ season 10 episode 18 will release on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, only on MTV. The upcoming episode happens to be the season finale. You can watch its promo below:

Next Tuesday, be here for the CAN’T 👏 MISS 👏 season finale of #TeenMom2! pic.twitter.com/CocNajeGKE — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) December 23, 2020

Where to Stream Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 18 Online?

The 10th season of ‘Teen Mom 2’ will drop new episodes every Tuesday evening at 8 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television at the above time slot and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV.

You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The first eight seasons of ‘Teen Mom 2’ can be watched on CBS All Access.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 17 Recap

In the 17th episode, Kailyn Lowry visits Jo and Vee and reveals that Javi has been texting her continuously since her reveal about him trying to have sex with her at a parking lot. When Jo asks if Kailyn is okay, she replies: “Lauren is probably a nice girl. It’s not her fault. I wish that I never did that, but it’s not my f***ing responsibility. Don’t do things if you don’t want them to [air on TV].” However, she is now full of regrets for bringing up the situation on camera. She explains that she felt even more awful when she had to drop Lincoln off at Javi’s place. She says to her friend: “He’s pissed at me — I can tell by everything. I’m actually going to be done for the day. I can’t. I’m done filming. [Lauren] came out and said something about talking to her. This is like not good — what’s about to happen is not good.”

On the other hand, Leah Messer tries to reconcile her twins who get into a fight and throw a suitcase at the other. Jade Cline attempts to restart her work on building a positive co-parenting relationship with Sean and Chelsea Houska reveals that her kids need to be tested for COVID.

Read More: Where is Jade Cline From Teen Mom 2 Now?