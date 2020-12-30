‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 10 aired its finale on December 29, 2020, and we have already started missing our crazy young moms and their insane on-screen antics. Well, let’s not get disappointed yet. The stars are all gearing up for a virtual two-part reunion special. After the explosive finale, you must be curious to know what these young moms had been up to all this while. So, let’s get started!

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Reunion Release Date:

‘Teen Mom 2’ season 10 episode 19 will release sometime in early 2021 on MTV. It should return to its regular time slot of a Tuesday at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. The upcoming episode happens to be the first part of the two-episode reunion special. You can watch its promo below:

That’s a wrap on this season of #TeenMom2! We’ll see you here in 2021 for our 2-part Reunion special. 💥 pic.twitter.com/HUj0j85soS — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) December 30, 2020

Where to Stream Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 19 Online?

The 10th season of ‘Teen Mom 2’ has been dropping new episodes every Tuesday evening at 8 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television as and when the show returns and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV.

You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The first eight seasons of ‘Teen Mom 2’ can be watched on CBS All Access.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 18 Recap

In the 18th episode, one of the major highlights is Chelsea Houska who is seen making a hard decision. She has been struggling all this while to leave the show. In the finale, she shares her thoughts with her husband Cole, saying, “Something’s been weighing on me the last few months and I’m finally ready to talk about it on camera.” Things have not stayed the same since the coronavirus pandemic and she is worried. Chelsea goes on to say: “COVID is peaking in South Dakota. Literally, the highest cases we’ve ever had. Everything in our kids’ lives has changed. We’re trying to navigate this really sh–ty time, so I’m glad the crew went back and we’ll self-shoot.”

After everything, she and Cole come to a common ground about a major decision. After being in the series since 2011, Chelsea believes that her time in ‘Teen Mom 2’ has reached its end: “I’ve really been thinking about it lately. I just feel like I’m questioning if my time on the show Teen Mom if it’s coming to an end. Thinking about it, it’s definitely not an easy thing. I’ve been doing this since I was 17. I just feel like I have a lot to think about. I’m probably not going to say anything to the kids until I make an actual decision.” On the other hand, the rest of the moms decide about the next phase of their lives.

