‘Teen Mom 2’ season 10 returned with its second episode this week. And the drama does not get any less crazy! In ‘About Last Night’, Briana comes back after a night out with Luis while Isaac confesses something before Kailyn — who is now skeptical about her custody agreement with Jo. Jade struggles with being a single mum while preparing for her beauty license exam. Well, for more details, you can check out our recap section. But before that, here is a quick preview of the next episode.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Teen Mom 2’ season 10 episode 3 will release on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, on MTV.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Blood and Water’. In the episode, we will follow Jade’s mom as she asks her daughter for a huge favor. Meanwhile, Brianna decides to go for an STD test after her night with Luis. Chelsea and Aubree spend a mother-daughter day together while Leah and Victoria visit the former’s boyfriend in Costa Rica. Finally, Kailyn receives an unexpected phone call from a familiar person.

Where to Stream Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 3 Online?

The 10th season of ‘Teen Mom 2’ will drop new episodes every Tuesday evening at 8 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television at the above time slot and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV.

You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The first eight seasons of ‘Teen Mom 2’ can be watched on CBS All Access.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 2 Recap

Kailyn asks Chris if he had got another woman pregnant when they were together. Chris denies the allegations. However, Kailyn is still doubtful since a strange, unknown woman had texted her earlier, claiming that the father of her kids is Chris. Kailyn is also overwhelmed with raising three kids all by herself. So, she states, as a matter of fact, that she has no time for his excuses. Kailyn’s son Isaac complains that he does not want to stay with Jo, with whom Kailyn shares custody for her son. Seeing how unhappy Issac is, she reconsiders the current legal arrangement.

Brianna confronts Luis in a club and asks him to meet his daughter more frequently. But then Luis starts flirting with her and they end up sleeping together. Since Brianna is on birth control, they do not use protection. But when she tells her family about the incident, they ask her to take an STD test. Jade is currently working as a cosmetologist. But it is hard to manage such a demanding job while being a single parent to her daughter Kloie. She seeks Sean’s help and they decide to team up and support each other in raising their kid.

