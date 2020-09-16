‘Teen Mom 2’ season 10 continues to be crazier than ever! From second thoughts about exes to dysfunctional families and STI tests, we have it all. In the 3rd episode that dropped this week, Briana is confused about Luis and Kailyn connects to her mum. On a happy note, Jade gets a piece of good news. Well, for more details, you can check out our recap section. But before that, here is a quick preview of the next episode.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘Teen Mom 2’ season 10 episode 4 will release on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, on MTV.

Where to Stream Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 4 Online?

The 10th season of ‘Teen Mom 2’ will drop new episodes every Tuesday evening at 8 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television at the above time slot and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV.

You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The first eight seasons of ‘Teen Mom 2’ can be watched on CBS All Access.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 3 Recap

Jade is elated after successfully clearing the test that certifies her to do nail and hair makeup. She meets with her daughter and mom for lunch to celebrate. Her mom expresses her pride and eventually, the discussion shifts to Sean. Jade tells her that currently, she and Sean are only sharing their parenting duties. Jade’s mom advises her to move in with her for a little bit. Jade is not to keen but agrees.

Leah is ready to visit Costa Rica. Her daughters are staying with their father. She has planned the trip to meet her sister’s boyfriend whom she needs to vouch for. The siblings head for an ultrasound before their journey and it is revealed that Leah’s sis is expecting a healthy baby boy. Briana enters Planned Parenthood to get her STI test done. Upon her arrival, she is required to give answers to several questions about her sexual history.

While Chelsea heads to see the Moto jacket, Kailyn has a bad time, following her granny’s death. She has a fight with Joe. Briana waits for her STI results when Luis calls her and offers help to look after their child. Her mum is totally against this idea. Leah finally reaches Costa Rica and accompanies Victoria to meet Roger’s family. Kailyn, who hosts a podcast, interviews a psychic. The person claims to have spoken with an aunt in Kailyn’s family tree. Kailyn, after the discussion, realizes that her mother wants the best for her although she has her problems. Later, she reaches her workplace that caters to a haircare line. When she is here, her mum calls and Kailyn heads out to talk to her.

Read More: Where is Jade Cline From Teen Mom 2 Now?