The 5th episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’ season 10 that landed this Tuesday is mostly about Briana who is furious after learning that she has contracted an STI after spending a night with Luis. Well, for more details, you can check out our recap section. But before that, here is a quick preview of the next episode.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 6 Release Date:

‘Teen Mom 2’ season 10 episode 6 will release on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, on MTV.

Where to Stream Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 6 Online?

The 10th season of ‘Teen Mom 2’ will drop new episodes every Tuesday evening at 8 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television at the above time slot and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV.

You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The first eight seasons of ‘Teen Mom 2’ can be watched on CBS All Access.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 5 Recap

In the fifth episode, “Chelsea talks to Aubree about the father-daughter dance, Jade rents a salon space to support her family, Kailyn goes to therapy with Jo, and Briana confronts Luis after her STI diagnosis” — as outlined by MTV. MTV throws more insights into the Briana and Luis angle on its website — “Briana tells Luis if he’s not going to care enough about what’s going on with his own body, then they should only be co-parents going forward.”

Briana had tested positive for an STI after she had indulged in unprotected sex with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez. Since Luis is the only person she has been seeing, she accuses him of giving her chlamydia. She asks him via text: “Who have you been f–king?” She explains that she has tested positive for something and he is the only person she has been sleeping with. Luis responds by saying that he will go and get an appointment to check himself. He also apologizes. But Briana is not ready to forgive him. She says that she won’t be hooking up with him anymore. Sex is out of the picture and they will only carry on with their co-parenting duties for their daughter Stella.

Brians says: “I’m going off of what happened in the past, I shut him off, he shuts off and then he doesn’t come around. If he doesn’t stick around, we’re really going to have a problem.” When Briana informs her mum of the same, the latter is even angrier. After Briana meets Luis in-person, she tells him: “I feel like you don’t care about yourself enough to know what’s going on with your body. If you don’t care about yourself, you’re not gonna care about me, you’re not gonna care about the next girl, so it’s like what the f–k is the point?”

Read More: Where is Jade Cline From Teen Mom 2 Now?