The 6th episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’ season 10 that landed this Tuesday is mostly about Jade who faces a major crisis when she discovers that Sean might still be dealing with drug addiction. The issue escalates so much that the situation turns violent and the cops are summoned. Well, for more details, you can check out our recap section. But before that, here is a quick preview of the next episode.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 7 Release Date:

‘Teen Mom 2’ season 10 episode 7 will release on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, only on MTV.

Where to Stream Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 7 Online?

The 10th season of ‘Teen Mom 2’ will drop new episodes every Tuesday evening at 8 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television at the above time slot and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV.

You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The first eight seasons of ‘Teen Mom 2’ can be watched on CBS All Access.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 6 Recap

In the sixth episode called Where Have You Been?’, episode, “Briana has reservations after Devoin’s mother reappears in Nova’s life, Jade is caught in the middle of a feud between sean and her parents, and Kailyn tries to reconnect with her sister” — as outlined by MTV. First up is Jade who is elated after graduating from beauty school. However, she faces a major complication when Jade, Sean and her parents Christy and Corey get involved in a huge fight. Even the cops need to intervene to take care of the situation.

What happened was, she notices some kind of drug residue in the bathroom. So she confronts Sean. When Sean blames the incident on Jade’s mum, her dad informs her that they had put a hidden cam in the room. Jade checks and finds that Sean had planted a drug pipe! Jade then tells that Sean has no right to see his daughter until the matter is settled at court. When Sean and Jade’s dad get into a fight, Jade is forced to call the police. Jade tells her friend: “I’m so depressed. I have so much anxiety. I really just need back my peace. I want my home back.”

In a confessional, Jade further speaks about the whole situation: “Dealing with people who have addiction issues, it’s literally exhausting. There are days where I want to walk away from him and my parents and never see them again in my life. I think they’re all a bunch of f*cking liars half the time, so it’s so hard to believe anything that anyone says.”

